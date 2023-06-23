«Emirates Today» monitored a significant increase in the prices of «pilgrimage allowance» this year, ranging between 500 and 1000 dirhams, at the level of most charitable associations and institutions concerned with providing this service within the country, so that its total value exceeds 3000 dirhams per person, after it was previously. It starts from 1200 dirhams and does not exceed 2500 dirhams as a maximum.

The General Authority of Islamic Affairs and Endowments permits the possibility of performing Hajj instead of deceased relatives or patients who were not helped by circumstances to perform the Hajj, while this service is one of the most prominent projects and programs for a number of charities accredited in the country, as it provides a service to perform an essential pillar of Islam. For people who died without performing it, or whose compelling and persistent health conditions prevented them from going to the Holy Land.

And according to announcements published by the Al-Ihsan Charitable Association and the International Charitable Works Authority, on their official pages and social media platforms, it is accepted to perform the Hajj instead of the deceased, the sick, and people of determination who were not helped by circumstances to perform the Hajj, by assigning people of trust residing in Makkah Al-Mukarramah, to perform this. The pillar is on behalf of the applicants for the Hajj instead of the conditions that apply to them, provided that the service seekers are handed certified certificates after performing the rituals of Hajj, accredited, bearing the name of the person requesting the Hajj, as well as the name of the person who performed the Hajj on his behalf, with the four pillars of Hajj being video documented and sent to the applicants.

Officials in charitable societies, who preferred not to be named, attributed the high prices of Hajj instead of two main reasons. The first is the increased demand for this service during the last two years, which has caused pressure on people assigned to perform this type of Hajj residing in Makkah Al-Mukarramah, where some charities undertake The state has coordinated with a large number of students of Sharia sciences residing in Makkah Al-Mukarramah, who have previously performed Hajj to carry out this task, while the second reason is the limited numbers allowed to accept their applications, which range from 600 to 1000 applications for each charitable organization as a maximum.

They affirmed that Hajj al-Badal achieves two great benefits, the first of which is the performance of the Hajj on behalf of a person who could not afford it, according to conditions and controls, while the other is to provide material support and assistance to those who perform the duty of allowance and for charitable projects of associations, stressing that charitable associations reject hundreds of requests from citizens. And residents to perform the Hajj instead of the applicants not meeting the legal conditions or because there is fraud or lack of understanding of the conditions of this type of Hajj on the part of the applicants, especially the healthy ones who resort to it to escape the high prices of the Hajj campaigns.

They explained that there are strict legal controls for this type of Hajj, as it does not accept any transactions from people who have the health ability to perform the duty, and the associations send delegates on them to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, to choose those who perform the duty instead of those who contracted with them, according to conditions, most notably Their need for financial assistance and good manners, in addition to performing the duty before, pointing out that some people seek to request Hajj al-Badal and they think that it is a cheap way to achieve an expensive goal that every Muslim desires, which is a wrong concept that is explained to individuals.

advisory opinion

The General Authority for Islamic Affairs and Endowments issued a fatwa with the validity of the “Hajj Al-Badal” according to conditions agreed upon by the Sharia Committee of the Authority, stressing that it is not valid to represent the Hajj on behalf of the able-bodied at all.

And according to the authority’s fatwa, “If the person under pilgrimage is dead, then it is valid to represent him in the Hajj, and it is better (if he does not bequeath) to give alms on his behalf with the money that will be spent in the pilgrimage. Or that they delegate someone to perform Hajj on his behalf, ”explaining that“ if the person on whose behalf the pilgrimage is performed is alive and able, then it is not permissible for him to delegate someone to perform the Hajj on his behalf. ».

And she said: “As for the other type, it is specific to the incapacitated, as many scholars permitted Hajj and Umrah on behalf of the incapacitated who is unable to perform Hajj for an excuse that is not hoped for, such as illness and other things. Voluntary Hajj was permitted by some scholars, and most of them prevented it.