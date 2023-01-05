Syed Al Hajjar (Abu Dhabi)

The prices of selling and renting apartments and villas on Saadiyat Island increased by an average of 5% during the second half of last year, compared to the first half of the same year, amid high demand for the purchase of housing units in new projects on the island.

“Saadiyat” recorded real estate transactions amounting to 2.13 billion dirhams during the first nine months of the year 2022, so that the island ranked second in the list of the most traded areas for real estate in Abu Dhabi during the past year. Real estate officials and dealers confirmed to Al-Ittihad that the new projects in Saadiyat have increased the demand for purchasing residential units on the island, especially in light of the availability of units at competitive prices and easy payment methods. During the year 2022, Aldar Properties launched three new projects adding 1,220 apartments and villas on Saadiyat Island.

The indicators of the real estate market in Abu Dhabi, in the “Dari” digital system for real estate services affiliated with the Department of Municipalities and Transport – Abu Dhabi, showed an increase in the prices of one-room apartments on Saadiyat Island during the fourth quarter of the year 2022 to 1.576 million dirhams, compared to 1.493 million dirhams during the third quarter of the same year. , with a growth of 5.5%, and the three-room apartments increased from 2.65 million dirhams to 2.7 million dirhams, while the prices of two-room apartments declined from 3.57 million dirhams to 3 million dirhams.

In terms of villas, the average selling price of 4-bedroom villas increased by 20% from 6.6 million dirhams to 7.8 million dirhams, and the prices of large villas consisting of 7 rooms or more increased from 10.5 million dirhams to 12 million dirhams, while villas with five rooms declined. 8.4 million dirhams to 6.1 million dirhams.

High rents

With regard to rental prices, Dari indicators showed an increase in rents for one-room apartments from 59.5 thousand dirhams to 66 thousand dirhams annually, and for two-room apartments from 92 thousand dirhams to 115 thousand dirhams, while rents for three rooms decreased from 155 thousand dirhams to 146 thousand dirhams. While studio rents stabilized at 40 thousand.

In terms of villas, rents for four-bedroom villas stabilized at 325 million dirhams annually, while five-bedroom villas declined from 420 thousand dirhams to 330 thousand annually on a quarterly basis, while six-bedroom villas increased from 400 thousand dirhams during the first quarter of 2022. to 472 thousand during the last quarter of the same year.

In general, the price indices of the “Dari” system showed an increase in the prices of apartments on Saadiyat Island from 113.7 points during the second quarter of 2022 to 117.6 points during the third quarter of the same year, villas from 107.4 to 112 points, and land from 97.6 to 102.4 points.

new projects

Rashid Al-Tubasi, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Belgravia Real Estate Company, said that Saadiyat Island is witnessing a remarkable activity in real estate transactions on the island, with the continued launch of more new projects.

Aldar recently launched the first phase of sales of the Saadiyat Lagoons project, which provides 207 villas at prices starting from 6.1 million dirhams.

Last March, Aldar launched the Louvre Abu Dhabi Residences project within Saadiyat Grove, which includes 400 apartments. Last June, it revealed the launch of residential units within the Grove District project located within Saadiyat Grove, which includes the master plan. The project includes 612 apartments.

Al-Tubasi stressed the attractiveness of new projects on the island to buyers, especially in light of the availability of various and easy payment methods that suit wide segments of buyers, whether foreigners, residents or citizens.

Promising opportunities

In turn, Ida Mahmoud, owner of Areca Real Estate Management Company, confirmed that the real estate market in Abu Dhabi is witnessing a significant increase in the demand for the purchase of quality real estate, especially from residential villas, explaining that Saadiyat Island provides promising opportunities for buyers and investors in the real estate market, with the successive launch of more villa projects. And apartments on the island at competitive prices and offers.

Saadiyat Island topped the list of the best areas to buy luxury villas in Abu Dhabi during the third quarter of 2022, according to a recent report by Bayut and Dubizzle, which indicated that the average price of villas on the island increased by 4.12% compared to the second quarter of the same year, to record 1646 dirhams per square foot, while the rate of return on investment for villas was 4.59%.

Saadiyat Island ranked fourth in the list of the best areas to buy luxury apartments in Abu Dhabi, with an increase in purchase prices by 6.04% compared to the second quarter of 2022, bringing the price per square foot to 1741 dirhams, and the rate of return on investment in island apartments Saadiyat 4.35%.

The villa sales market has recorded exceptional performance over the past 12 months

A recent report issued by Asteco, a real estate management company, confirmed that the villa sales market recorded exceptional performance over the past twelve months, as high-quality villa complexes on Saadiyat and Yas islands recorded an increase of 3% to 8% in the third quarter. of 2022, compared to the second quarter of the same year, and more than 10% compared to the same period of 2021.

According to the report, the sales prices of Saadiyat Beach villas increased by 3% on a quarterly basis, and 10% on an annual basis, to record about 5.88 million dirhams for three rooms, 8.25 million for four-rooms, and 10.25 million dirhams for five-rooms. Rents in the project increased by about 2%. Annually, the price of a three-room villa ranges between 290 and 310 thousand dirhams, four-room between 340 and 420 thousand, and five-room between 420 and 670 thousand. The prices of the Saadiyat project increased by 5% on a quarterly basis, and 10% annually, so that the four-room villas recorded about 8.5 million, and the five-room 11.5 million, and the project rents increased by 4% on a quarterly basis, and 10% annually, For the four rooms range between 350 and 450 thousand, and the five rooms between 390 and 710 thousand dirhams annually.

With regard to apartments, the rents of apartments in Saadiyat Beach increased by about 3%, so that the rent for one-room apartments ranged between 70 and 80 thousand dirhams annually, and the two-room apartments ranged between 112 and 140 thousand, and the three-room apartments ranged between 150 and 165 thousand dirhams annually, while the sale prices of apartments stabilized between 1150 and 1350. dirhams per square foot, according to the report.