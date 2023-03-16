House cleaning companies are witnessing intense competition to meet customer requests during the upcoming month of Ramadan, as they began receiving and booking requests for cleaning workers a week before the start of the month of Ramadan, which annually witnesses an increase in the booking of domestic workers by 100%, as companies put forward offers to entice customers to book daily appointments For domestic workers, by adding a free hour to the reservation.

And “Emirates Today” monitored, on social media platforms, cleaning companies offering offers for hourly cleaning workers, which included an increase in cleaning hours for the same price.

Officials in cleaning companies, Areej Muhammad, Abeer Al-Fahri, Tawfiq Al-Abd, and Samir Al-Shobaki, told Emirates Today that the value of one hour for domestic workers amounts to 25 dirhams, and that customers are required to work for workers for a period of no less than four hours a day to send them. However, during the Ramadan season, these conditions are changed and special offers are introduced, as the month of Ramadan witnesses an increase in the demand for hourly domestic transactions by 100%.

They added that all requests for domestic workers for the month of Ramadan, which will start at the end of next week, have been booked by customers, especially since the first day witnesses an increase in banquets for Emirati and resident families in the country, as it is a day for the family to gather at the breakfast table.

They added that all reservations were made for the evening period, from the afternoon until after dinner, for a period of about six hours, and that the companies put forward offers that included the recruitment of a domestic worker for a period of four hours at a value of 75 dirhams instead of 100 dirhams; That is, the customer was given an additional free hour, as the fee for one hour amounts to 25 dirhams, and the offers also include paying 90 dirhams for hiring a domestic worker for four hours instead of 100 dirhams, in addition to paying a fee of 100 dirhams for working for five hours instead of 125 dirhams.

They pointed out that the offers do not include a reduction in prices, but include an increase in working hours, as companies increase between an hour and an hour and a half free of charge and extra for customers whenever the hours of booking a domestic worker are more than five hours, in order to encourage customers to book and order Workers from the same company during the month of Ramadan, and at times of banquets and invitations.

They added that most customers prefer dealing with household cleaning companies on an hourly basis during the month of Ramadan, rather than hiring a domestic worker from the recruitment offices for maids, because it is less expensive and does not require a medical examination or residence fees, nor a room to stay in, and they pointed out that this helps all Families during the month of Ramadan, especially since cleaning companies have the ability to replace the hourly worker in case the homeowners are not satisfied with their services.