Specialist doctors warned against resorting to alternative medicine treatment, instead of specialized medicine based on research and documented scientific studies, while recent statistics from the Dubai Health Authority revealed an increase in the demand for alternative medicine clinics in Dubai by 69.6%.

Doctors emphasized that this type of treatment carries many risks, if relied upon away from specialized doctors, stressing the need to treat with modern approved scientific methods, especially in the treatment of chronic and dangerous diseases.

According to the latest statistics of the Dubai Health Authority, the total number of visitors to alternative medicine clinics in the private sector reached 184,649 in 2021, compared to 115,000 in 2020, an increase of 69,649, or 69.6%.

The authority indicated that the figures indicate an increase in the demand for this type of clinics during the recent period, and females topped the percentage of those coming at a rate of 56.5%, compared to 43.5% for males, while the percentage of citizens who visited these clinics reached 16%, compared to 84% of residents.

The authority pointed out that alternative medicine services in Dubai include 32 types of treatments, in addition to other treatments, the most of which were “Kenzo Therapy” treatments at a rate of 33.7%, then electrical treatment at a rate of 14.9%, then back pain treatment at a rate of 6.3%, and then the device treatments come. Nervous and muscular by 5.4%, then bioenergy therapy by 5.3%.

A family medicine consultant in Dubai, Dr. Adel Sajwani, confirmed that “modern medicine does not believe in something called alternative medicine, and does not recognize it as a method of treatment, because medicine is a science that searches for causes and treatments for various diseases, through deep, accurate and documented scientific studies and research, published in journals. prestigious scientific, and all of these matters do not apply to alternative medicine ».

He said: «People resort to alternative medicine, because many diseases have not yet been discovered for them, especially chronic diseases, and they believe that they may find what they want in this type of treatment, although it may have damages that we do not know in the short and long term. And some of them may harm the body’s systems.”

He added, “Whoever resorts to alternative medicine may be exposed to dangerous complications, due to the delay in obtaining the appropriate treatment at the right time, and then its treatment becomes more difficult and requires a longer time,” noting that alternative medicine promises curative and powerful treatments without scientific evidence.

He warned against resorting to it and ignoring the scientific methods of treatment, and that whoever resorts to it bears responsibility for his decision and its results, stressing that treatment with modern medicine should not be neglected at the same time.

For his part, Dr. Mansour Anwar Habib, a family medicine and occupational health consultant, attributed the increasing demand for alternative medicine treatments to people’s fear of the complications of traditional medicine, whether they are drugs or surgeries that contain risks. It relies on natural medicines far from chemical interventions in modern medicine medicines and treatments.

He pointed out that although some developed countries now have research centers focusing on alternative medicine, it should not be relied upon as a single method of treatment, because it lacks long-term studies that guarantee the safety of these herbs and these components and various therapeutic methods that may affect Negatively in the functions of the liver and kidneys.

For his part, Dr. Saif Darwish, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Emirates Public Health Association, said that the high demand for alternative medicine treatments increased significantly during the period of the Corona pandemic, as an attempt to search for effective medicines and treatments, and some were afraid of going to hospitals during this period.

He continued, “The misleading advertisements for alternative medicine treatment centers are also among the reasons for attracting patients to them, as the promoters of this type of treatment resort to deluding patients into providing a cure for all diseases in record times, which leads many to resort to it, and fall victim to its dangers.”

He pointed out that the most important risks of these treatments are that many patients, especially those with serious diseases, delay in resorting to the scientific treatments required to treat their diseases at their inception, which makes it difficult for the treatment process later, and puts their lives at risk.

He stated that the licensing of these centers by accredited health authorities has enhanced people’s confidence in them, stressing the need for restricted accreditation, in addition to modern scientific treatments, and under medical supervision.

He emphasized that many of the practitioners of these treatments sell hope and illusion to patients of the possibility of treatment, in contravention of recognized scientific facts.

And he warned against falling victim to swindlers who use the name of alternative medicine to lure their clients from patients seeking recovery, through lies and misleading through social media, indicating that the oversight role of health agencies played a major role in reducing this phenomenon.

Temporary relief

Dr. Saif Darwish, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Emirates Public Health Association, explained that many patients’ sense of temporary relief after using one of the methods of alternative medicine helped increase its demand and promotion, despite the existence of large differences between feeling comfortable and healing, stressing that the psychological factor It plays a big role in the demand for these clinics and centers, as well as people’s love to use everything that is close to nature, whether it is a product or a therapeutic method.

184

One thousand and 649 patients, the total number of visitors to alternative medicine clinics in the private sector in 2021.