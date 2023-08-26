Dina Mahmoud (London)

Although the vast majority of the peoples of the world were afflicted by the fires of the severe heat wave that struck many parts of the earth since the beginning of last July, the impact of this record high temperature was not equal for everyone, as it was more severe for the crowds of immigrants and asylum seekers spread out. across the globe.

The extreme weather conditions caused by the phenomenon of climate change and its consequences have become among the main reasons that force millions of people to flee their homes and search for a better life in other regions.

The rapid weather fluctuations, including droughts, floods and hurricanes, severely affect large numbers of residents in overcrowded shelters, which are established in different countries, and are destinations for those wishing to migrate or obtain asylum.

Experts warn that the recent sweltering heat wave has highlighted the dangers faced by those known as “environmental migrants” or “climate refugees”, who are forced to leave their original areas of residence, due to sudden or long-term changes to the environment in which they live. In it, with a threat to their lives, or their ability to secure the necessary means of subsistence.

This wave increased the risk of diseases spreading among residents of shelter camps located in a number of European countries, especially those bordering the Mediterranean. The suffering of these people was exacerbated by the scarcity of water and insufficient medicines, in addition to the extreme heat in their places of residence, which are mostly plastic tents.

Many residents of these camps complain that they have become more like prisons than migrant camps, which makes them “time bombs”, especially with the escalating overcrowding prevailing in them, in light of the steady increase of “climate refugees” during the past few years. Due to the exacerbation of droughts and desertification, and the rise in the level of sea and ocean waters, as a result of severe weather conditions, in countries torn apart by environmental crises, such as the countries of sub-Saharan Africa.

The lack of shaded spaces, in some migrant reception centers, in countries of transit or asylum, has forced residents in these centers to take shelter in huge transport containers, to escape from the scorching sun, especially with the shrinking quantities of drinking water available to them.

Experts concerned with migration issues stressed that what the planet is currently witnessing in terms of accelerating climate and environmental changes requires the international community to pressure in order to make “climate refugees” welcome to the countries of destination, not to put obstacles and obstacles in their faces, which pushes many of them. , to follow dangerous migration routes, may eventually take their lives.

In statements published by the environmental news website “The Ecologist”, the experts pointed out the need to provide safe asylum paths for those belonging to this category of immigrants, and provide support for them, as well as for countries that accept their reception and hosting on their lands.