In an interview for Debate.com, deputy Elvia Yanet Sierra Vite, in charge of the state culture committee, celebrates the 43 percent annual budget increase for cultural activities in Hidalgo.

“Thanks to the collaborative work of artists, groups and cultural promoters, given the urgency of implementing more support to the area, the budget was increased for the first time in the state,” he stressed.

I work together with the delegations and state cultural instances, to support not only the artists, but also in the infrastructure of the different cultural spaces in the entity, with the aim of having decent places for the artists.

is working on a state cultural reform to implement and improve the rights of artists from Hidalgo, respecting the right that we all have to art and culture.

“I presented a reform on culture that seeks to broaden and deepen cultural rights, since culture is not something that we have to give them access to, it is a right, as well as including the heritage of the cultural reserve,” the deputy pointed out.

There are many things that have to be worked on, there is always a lot to do and recognize and I am sure that we will achieve it with the support of the political forces, we are here to support the artists.

It is important to certify and professionalize cultural managers, since they are the ones who approach this right in their space, this year the Diploma in Cultural Management in the performing arts will be held to evaluate and professionalize them.

He pointed out that there are more and more private spaces that are dedicated to promoting art and that they need support not only for dissemination but also financially; There is much to be done in this area, which he assures is always open for artists and managers to come forward with the opportunity to improve culture in the state.

He thanks the artists who, despite the difficulties, continue to do what they like, for which his commitment as a representative of the State Culture Commission is to facilitate and implement more and more support so that the work they do from their trenches the artists.