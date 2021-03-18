The subway ride it will cost $ 25.50 from this Friday. And from April 18 it will be priced at $ 30. Premetro also rises, to $ 9.10 and $ 10.70, respectively. The increase was announced last week by the Buenos Aires government and adds to other rate increasessuch as VTV, metered parking, and City highways.

The total increase will be 43% and the progressive discounts for frequent travelers will be maintained. Thus, you will have to pay $ 25.50 from the 1st to the 20th trip; $ 20.40 from the 21st to the 30th; $ 17.85 from the 31st to the 40th and $ 15.30 each way from trip number 41.

In the next tranche of the increase, April 18, those progressive rates will be $ 30, $ 24, $ 21 and $ 18, respectively. In addition, discounts are maintained for the Network Goes up, which reduce the cost of the second trip by 50% and the third by 75%.

Both the Government and the Subterráneos de Buenos Aires Sociedad del Estado (Sbase) choose to talk about rate “update”. The arguments have to do with the fact that, due to the pandemic, the increases planned for 2020 were delayed and the costs of maintenance and operation of the service rose due to inflation.

The increase was discussed in public audience, which is not binding and serves for the Executive to explain how the rate is composed and also to hear arguments against.

New subway and premetro rates.

The concrete thing is that users will feel the increase in rates, which follows the increase in the cost of taxi rides, VTV and metered parking. In January there were also go up in tolls of the Buenos Aires highways, which will be repeated in April.

Another of the arguments of the Buenos Aires government is that the current rate is calculated on 2018 operating costs. “In two years, these costs increased by 68%. This situation, added to the strong decrease in passengers that occurred during 2020 Due to the restrictions on circulation due to the pandemic, it is necessary to adjust the ticket to guarantee the proper functioning of the service and keep the public transport system sustainable, “they said in a statement.

With the new prices, the passes for retirees and pensioners, and for people with disabilities, for transplants and on the waiting list for transplants will continue: all of them can travel for free. The student ticket -which is also free-, and the social, teacher and student passes, for secondary and tertiary school students will also keep valid.

During almost all of 2020 the subway operated with very low occupancy levels, which reached 5%. Currently, according to data from the Buenos Aires government of the traffic of this Wednesday, they traveled a 26% of users of those who did it before March 20 of last year.

At the same time, stations that had been closed since the strictest quarantine last year were reopening. The last five to operate again were Puán (A), Uruguay (B), Tribunals (D), General Urquiza (E) and Las Heras (H) on March 8. In addition, they can travel up to 15 people stopped per wagon.

On December 29 it was confirmed that Metrovías would continue to operate the service for twelve more years. The renewal of the concession was finalized after a process that took two years and in which two other bidders participated, who desisted from continuing the fight for quarantine and the economic crisis.

SC