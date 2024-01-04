Cairo (dpa)

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) announced an increase in financial rewards for the 2023 African Cup of Nations by 40%, days before the start of the competition in Côte d'Ivoire.

CAF stated on its official website that the Executive Office decided to increase the prizes for the African Nations Championship, starting with the Côte d'Ivoire edition, where the winner of the title will receive $7 million. He added: The runner-up gets $4 million, while each team that qualifies for the semi-finals of the tournament gets $2.5 million, and $1.3 million and $300,000 for each team that qualifies for the quarter-finals.

Patrice Motsepe, CAF President, said: The Confederation of African Football has made great progress over the past two years in increasing the prize money for the African Cup of Nations and all its other major competitions.

He added: We have increased the prize money for the winner of the African Cup of Nations to $7 million, which is a 40% increase over the previous prize money for the tournament. I am confident that part of the prize money will contribute to the development of football and will also benefit all stakeholders in the game, as well as Assist our member associations in their management.

It is noteworthy that the 34th African Cup of Nations will be held from January 13 to February 11.