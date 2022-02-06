From tomorrow it will cost 20 cents more, passing to 1.70 euros, 2.50 euros on Fridays and 3 euros on Saturdays and Sundays

“From tomorrow morning, the cost of buying a copy of our and your newspaper on newsstands it will increase by 20 cents to € 1.70 (2.50 on Friday and 3.00 on Saturday and Sunday). It is a decision on which we have reflected for a long time, which comes 6 years after the last increase in the price of the newspaper La Repubblica and which is the daughter of the macroscopic increase in energy and paper costs, both essential factors of production and distribution of a newspaper. “This was stated by the newspaper ‘La Repubblica’ in a notice to its readers.

“A newspaper with balanced accounts – writes the daily – is a free newspaper and able to guarantee quality information. Asking you therefore for this little additional daily effort means for us to renew with you that pact of trust and loyalty that league since 1976 and that we are committed to honoring every day “.