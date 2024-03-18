Mexico City.- Jose Ramon Fernandez manifested itself in his social networks because TUDN emphasized the errors of Chivas during the transmission of National Classic of the Mexican League against America club Saturday.

«“Win, win, win!” That was the order of the American command… And all those who are paid from the same pocket, referees, goldfinches, vampires and buzzards, speaking wonders of America's plays and emphasizing the errors of the Chivas. The problem is another, Chivas He has a SUPER OFFER for TV rights on his desk. Amazon Primelike Tigersand that bothers “Chapultepec 18“”, he stated in 'X'.

Your message received a reply from David Faitelsona journalist who, before leaving ESPN to TUDNconsidered 'Joserra' his “adoptive father” for being part of his school in the Sports journalism over seventeen years.

However, that relationship seems to break up knowing that Jose Ramón feels disappointed in David Faitelson for the way he left ESPN to work on TUDNafter saying in the middle of the program that «I would never go to work at Televisa».

Indirect from David Faitelson to José Ramón

Faitelson defending his new house, he sent a hint to Jose Ramon Fernandez and later the response of the historic 77-year-old journalist was present, making it known that they did not end on good terms after taking different paths.

«By the way, and to make it very clear: Nobody has ordered me here to “hit” anyone. I have the greatest freedom I have ever enjoyed in all the media where I have worked, including TV Azteca and also ESPN. The criticisms about Chivas are evident from his poor football ability. And look, there are those who defend Chivas thanks to a “press room” that bears his name. Neurons also get tired….”, he published Faitelson.

José Ramón's response to Faitelson

'Joserra' answered: »Problems of tired neurons… “dignity, credibility, preparation, honesty, loyalty, humility, congruence, gratitude, education and intelligence.” What a shame to go down in history and be remembered for the lack of all this…».

