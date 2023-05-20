There is a very simple trick that you can carry out to increase the connection speed of your console PlayStation and it works on both ps4 like in PS5. When you find out how simple and logical it is, you’re going to wonder: how come I didn’t think of doing it before?

It is not as complicated as it sounds, nor do you need to buy a peripheral of dubious origin or hire a service or broadband limiter. It is simply a matter of changing the frequency band of your console.

If you look at your modem, there are two passwords for two connection frequencies Wifithat of 2.4GHz and of 5GHz. But first, we must explain what is the difference between the two so that you can choose the best option to connect your console.

The frequency of 2.4GHz it has more range and intensity, it is the one that reaches the other end of your house or to other floors because it penetrates the walls better. Although the download speed it provides is lower.

As you might guess, the network of 5GHz It is more powerful in terms of speed because it is on a different frequency than various household appliances, which operate precisely on the frequency of 2.4GHz. But the range is smaller. By the way, if you plan to use the frequency of 5GHzmake sure you have a modern router, if possible choose one whose box or specifications indicate that they have Wi-Fi 6. Otherwise you will not be able to take advantage of this network.

Now, where we were going. your console PlayStation it is configured to connect to the 2.4 GHz network. But you can change this by following the steps below.

on PlayStation 5

Go to the section Settings and select Grid. Within this option, select Configure internet connection. Now press the button options of your control with the cursor hovering over any internet connection that is displayed and selecting WiFi frequency bands in the submenu of this option will appear 5GHz and you can choose to switch to it.

on PS4

Here is a detail, for starters, the option to select a frequency of Wifi in ps4 is limited to models Slim and Pro. But the steps are very similar. go to Settings Choose Gridthen choose configure internet connectionafter Wifi either lan network cable. Now click on Personalize and press the button options of your control with the network you want to modify selected and you will be able to switch to 5GHz.

Finally, as a tip, if you want to have the highest download speed on any console or PC, it is always much more effective to connect through the port ethernet. So if you have your modem or router nearby, do it and see the difference.

Via: 3D Games

Editor’s note: Always choose ethernet if you have the option or even have to buy a 10 meter cable :V. If you want to have the best experience. It’s easy, fast and makes the most of their services.