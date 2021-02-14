The director of the National Survey of Coronavirus Examination in Fujairah, Dr. Fathia Al-Awadi, revealed to Emirates Today that the center has increased the capacity for vaccination against the virus at the center to 200 people per day, to receive the first and second doses of the vaccine.

She indicated that the vehicle designated for vaccination at the center, which serves citizens and senior citizens and residents in the Eastern Region, now receives 50 vehicles per day, after it used to serve 25 vehicles per day.

She explained that 100 people from the emirate and the eastern region receive the first dose daily, while the number of people who receive the second dose ranges from 50 to 100 people, noting that the second dose is automatically reserved after the first is completed, by SMS containing the vaccination certificate. The date for the second dose.

Al-Awadi stressed the need to bring a medical report proving that the elderly residents have a chronic disease, noting the importance of keeping senior citizens and residents in a stable and under control state of health to combat the virus in the event of infection, noting that those with chronic diseases are more vulnerable to acute infection and are more vulnerable to complications due to infection with the virus. .

She said that taking the Corona vaccine does not mean stopping the application of precautionary and preventive measures, stressing the ease of setting a date for vaccination by registering through the smart application of the company, “Sehha”, and calling for the community in the Eastern Province, who meet the conditions for taking the vaccine, to speed up booking an appointment to reduce From infection with the virus, especially since the state provided it for free.





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

