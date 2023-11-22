Home page World

A balanced diet can increase life expectancy. Just a few changes in eating habits can help you age healthily.

Berlin – In hectic everyday life, stress and lack of exercise are not uncommon. Often there is little time for a balanced diet. Can do this a lot of movement and a healthy diet has a positive effect on health and minimizes the risk of illness. Past studies have shown that this is also the case increases life expectancy. According to a doctor Certain foods can also help with illnesses.

A diet high in sugar and calories, on the other hand, is unhealthy and can promote annoying fat deposits. We have summarized below how a healthy diet can be successful in stressful everyday life and which habits you need to change to achieve this.

A healthy lifestyle and the right diet can have a positive impact on health (symbolic image) © Angel Santana Garcia/ Imago

Aging healthily: Proper nutrition is important for a healthy life

More and more people in Germany are suffering from obesity, diabetes and high blood pressure. According to the results of the health study GEDA According to the Robert Koch Institute, a total of 53.5 percent of the population is affected by overweight (including obesity). One in three adults suffers from high blood pressure.

Instead of relying on trend diets or trendy superfoods, the German Nutrition Society (DGE) recommends a varied and balanced diet. This should include as colorful a selection as possible from all food groups in order to cover your daily nutrient requirements.

Healthy eating tips: How to improve your quality of life

“If every German ate a healthy diet, we could reduce the risks of common diseases by 70 to 80 percent,” said nutritionist Tim Spector, professor of genetic epidemiology at King’s College London, in an interview with the FAZ.

According to the nutritionist, which foods you should avoid and which habits you should integrate into your daily eating routine:

A Breakfast rich in fat instead of carbohydrates prevents blood sugar from rising too quickly and avoids a quickly recurring feeling of hunger.

prevents blood sugar from rising too quickly and avoids a quickly recurring feeling of hunger. Healthy and Swap whole foods for highly processed foods . Because: Over 50 percent of all food in Germany is heavily processed. This means that they contain many additives such as color and flavor enhancers and few nutrients. These increase appetite and hunger by 25 percent.

. Because: Over 50 percent of all food in Germany is heavily processed. This means that they contain many additives such as color and flavor enhancers and few nutrients. These increase appetite and hunger by 25 percent. One A conscious diet promotes the intestinal flora : Fermented foods like sauerkraut are good for the gut while supporting the immune system.

: Fermented foods like sauerkraut are good for the gut while supporting the immune system. Occasionally give your intestines a break : Take longer breaks between meals. If you want to snack, you should choose unprocessed snacks.

: Take longer breaks between meals. If you want to snack, you should choose unprocessed snacks. Je more plant-based food on your plate, the better it is for gut health and health in general. If you don’t want to go without meat, you should pay particular attention to good quality.

on your plate, the better it is for gut health and health in general. If you don’t want to go without meat, you should pay particular attention to good quality. If you eat mostly healthily, you can treat yourself every now and then. However, an 80-20 basis is advisable. This means that if you eat healthy, wholesome foods 80 percent of the time, you can eat whatever you want for the remaining 20 percent.

Consumer advice center: Plant-based nutrition does not necessarily have to be more expensive

In view of increased food prices, many people want to save wherever they can. But a healthy diet doesn’t always have to be expensive. According to the expert, there are many nutrient-rich foods available even on a small budget. For example, canned foods such as beans or vegetables are good alternatives and also require little time to prepare.

Editor's note The information provided in this article does not replace seeing a doctor. Only professionals can make the correct diagnosis and initiate appropriate therapy. The use of medication or nutritional supplements should be discussed with a doctor beforehand.

A survey by Statistical Office of the European Union (Eurostat) has shown that over the past year fewer and fewer people have been able to afford a balanced meal with meat, fish or a vegetarian alternative at least every other day. The consumer advice center has therefore recommended avoiding meat and advising a plant-based diet, which is not only healthy but also cheaper. (vw)