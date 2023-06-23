Of Elena Meli

A good amount of protein helps you get on the scale easily and without losing lean mass. Beware of high protein diets, they can be dangerous

If it is introduced into the diet a good amount of protein the overall power quality is better and you are able to lose weight but without losing lean mass: underlined a research published on obesity for which data from various weight loss clinical trials were reanalysed.

Just increase the amount a little If the amount of protein increases by a couple of percentage points on total calories (considering that in a normal diet without protein increase the share is around 15 percent) the overall quality of food choices tends to improve, to the benefit of health as well as weight loss.

High protein fad diets Many diets unbalanced weight lossin fact, lead to a weight loss which however also implies a muscle loss, not just excess fat as one would like. Protein diets, on the other hand, avoid all of this, guaranteeing weight loss that does not affect lean body mass, which is the one that contributes most to keeping energy consumption high: have more muscles it also means to have a higher basal metabolic rate for the same body weight. Diets that focus heavily on proteins are also widespread because they work: le Proteins have great satiating power, because they are more stationary in the stomach during the digestion phase, are absorbed slowly and therefore keep the appetite at bay for longer times. Diets with a high protein content are therefore easier to follow and naturally help reduce portions, furthermore insulin in the blood remains more constant, also reducing hunger peaks. By increasing protein and reducing carbohydrates, as occurs in protein diets, the body no longer has adequate quantities of its usual fuel, glucose, and draws on the fat reserves which are therefore reduced.

Precautions Watch out for: if you only increase the proteins in the diet without cutting calories and therefore the other categories of nutrients at the same time, you will get the opposite effect, because the excess proteins are used to produce glucose and this can favor fat storage. With frankly high-protein diets caution is needed: they can only be feasible for healthy adults who want to lose weight, losing a few pounds relatively quickly and then return to a balanced diet, but they need medical support and advice and must be followed for a limited period, adapting them to the conditions of those who practice them; trouble is almost certain with DIY and above all if the diet lasts for a long time.

The negative consequences A high protein diet can be followed for a few weeks, then it provokes general imbalances that can ask a salty bill for the kidneys and liver: excess proteins are managed by the liver and then filtered and eliminated by the kidneys, therefore a consistent protein load can compromise these organs, especially if their functionality is not perfect as can happen in people with diabetes or liver disease. The process of using fat instead of glucose as an energy source also produces ketones, substances that become excess toxic provoking generalized malaisenausea, tiredness, digestive problems, headaches, electrolyte imbalances and therefore dehydration and muscle cramps. The brain furthermore, if forced to use ketones as gasoline, he loses his lucidity and his mood worsens. Furthermore, many high-protein diets can compromise the correct absorption of mineral salts and vitamins or reduce their quantity in circulation, especially if they are rigid and restrictive and eliminate many categories of foods rich in complex carbohydrates such as legumes, fruit and vegetables; these being abundant in fibers, an almost immediate consequence is the constipation. If they are unbalanced they can increase theinflammation and oxidative stress in the intestine, altering the microbiota that is, the population of bacteria we live with in the digestive tract.

The choice of proteins Furthermore, to follow a protein regimen that is also healthy, it is necessary to choose proteins well because they are not all the same: not to exceed with saturated fat good to limit processed meats and cured meats, preferring white meats or beef in lean cuts or the fish, which provides good polyunsaturated fatty acids. Protein-rich plant foods do not contain all the essential amino acids (they are the building blocks of proteins and those of animal origin are called noble because they also provide the eight amino acids that we cannot synthesize on our own), but they are excellent because they provide fiber and they do not weigh down the fat and calorie bill: legumes such as lentils, chickpeas, beans and peas or soy or pseudocereals such as buckwheat, quinoa or amaranth, but also dried nuts, must and can be part of a high-protein diet. The vegetable proteins they can account for at least half of the total protein intakewith clear advantages also in terms of environmental sustainability.