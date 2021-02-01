A march to denounce violence against women and children in Madrid (8 Tuesday, 2020). (JULIA GALAN / HANS LUCAS)

In France, theReports of domestic violence increased by 60% during the second confinement. Unfortunately, this is not the only country where such statistics are observed. In Spain, Brazil and Nigeria, authorities have also seen a significant increase in violence against women during confinement phases.

In Spain, specific measures to help victims

Spain launched an emergency plan as soon as confinement began in March. In addition to strengthening existing arrangements, various exceptional measures have been put in place, such as the instant messaging system known as the “SOS button”. It allows victims and caregivers to send an alert message by instant messaging with geolocation to law enforcement and state security organs. Another initiative was launched first in the Canary Islands before expanding to the rest of the territory. This is the “Masque-19” alert system. Its operation is simple: by going to the pharmacy, the women victims must ask to buy a “Mask-19”, a code which allows the pharmacist to activate the protocol of action by warning the authorities. An online chat service with psychological assistance has also been launched, as well as a national prevention campaign.

During general confinement across the country, from March 14 to May 15, emergency services recorded 61.5% more calls from women victims of domestic violence. A figure which gradually fell with the implementation of the 1st phase of deconfinement, from May. Regarding homicides linked to domestic violence, there has been a decrease: 45 women were killed in 2020 by their partner or ex-spouse. They were 55 in 2019. Among these 45 victims, 38 had not filed a complaint.

In Brazil, violence against women has also increased

The specialists’ hypothesis is that stress, linked in particular to economic difficulties since in Brazil, the aid was minimal, the time spent between victim and aggressor in the same home, caused this increase. 22% increase is really a lot and it is also linked to the fact that the women, stuck at home, could not seek help. The number of complaints to specialized police stations for women, which are one of the important conquests of feminists in Brazil, fell during these same months of confinement.

The NGOs quickly understood that the police station model did not work and therefore proposed digital solutions. Today, at least 5 are working very well: these are applications, created by start-ups and whatsapp messengers with lawyers and psychologists who refer victims. They were so solicited that the government had to get started and create the possibility of filing a complaint on whatsapp or Telegram. A downside, however, to these tools: you have to have internet and 1 in 4 people in Brazil does not. In this country more than half of the population lives in the countryside.

A wave of indignation in Nigeria

In Nigeria, sexual violence increased sharply during the lockdown in April. 700 complaints of rape were reported in the country between January and May 2020. Despite some freedom of speech after leaving national confinement (in June) the number of complaints, and especially convictions for rape, remains extremely low in Nigeria. Only 32 rape convictions were handed down between 2019 and 2020 in Nigeria, a country of 206 million people.

Last June, the rape of young Uwa Omozuwa shook the country. This young student had been assaulted inside her church in Edo State. She had died in hospital a few days later. This drama made it possible to publicly hear certain testimonies of survivors, but these remain very rare.

The voices of victims are often stifled in an extremely patriarchal and very religious society. In June 2019, a Nigerian photographer who accused a famous pastor of rape, was finally ordered to pay $ 2,500 for defamation against her alleged attacker.

In June 2020, the Nigerian governors still declared a “state of emergency” on rape. The authorities’ response remains very inadequate to protect women and allow them to file complaints. In Kaduna state, in northern Nigeria, a law passed last September provides for surgical sterilization for rapists, regardless of the victim’s age. A measure as radical as it is controversial, very unsuitable according to many human rights defenders, who advocate preventive measures. For such a sanction to be applied, victims should already be encouraged to lodge a complaint.