According to the minister, the scenario is due to the economic slowdown at the beginning of the year and the situation is better than that recorded in 2022

The Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddad, said this Friday (28.Apr.2023) that the increase in the unemployment rate in the 1st quarter of the year is a natural process. According to him, there is always a slowdown in economic activity at the beginning of the year due to the end of the Christmas and New Year festivities.

Because of these economic components, Haddad claimed that a comparison with the last quarter of 2022 is unfair. For the minister, the unemployment rate should be analyzed in relation to the 1st quarter of last year.

“In comparison with last year, because the interesting thing is that you compare it with the same time of year, because at the end of the year you have a stronger activity due to the holidays, Christmas, and the 1st quarter of the year always has a drop at the job. In comparison with last year, quarter on quarter, you will see that the rate this year is much lower”Haddad said.

According to IBGE (Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics), the unemployment rate in Brazil rose to 8.8% in the 1st quarter of 2023. Unemployment increased by 0.9 percentage points compared to the previous quarter (from October to December 2022 ). In 1 year, there was a drop of 2.4 percentage points. Here’s the full of the presentation (670 KB).

Haddad also spoke about the government’s efforts to lower interest rates. The minister stated that the BC (Central Bank) already has conditions to reduce the Selic after the economic adjustments promoted by the Treasury.

For Haddad, it is important for the BC to signal, at the next meeting of the Copom (Monetary Policy Committee), on May 2, the beginning of a reduction cycle.

With a sign that interest rates will drop over the coming months and years, Haddad stated that foreign investors will have a longer horizon to invest in the country and bring jobs to the population.

“These signs coming, investments come, jobs, not just any job, it’s quality jobs, which will come more, and that’s what we want for Brazil”he said.