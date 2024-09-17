Peskov explained Putin’s order to increase the Russian Armed Forces by external threats

The press secretary of the Russian President Dmitry Peskov commented on Vladimir Putin’s decree on increasing the staffing level of the Russian army and named the reasons for this step.

Thus, the Kremlin’s official representative explained that the increase in the number of Russian armed forces is connected with the growing number of threats along the border perimeter that the country has to face.

This is caused by the extremely hostile situation on the western borders and instability on the eastern Dmitry PeskovPress Secretary of the President of Russia

The State Duma assessed the need for mobilization

After the decree on increasing the army was adopted, the State Duma spoke out regarding the need for mobilization. Thus, the chairman of the State Duma Defense Committee Andrei Kartapolov, who previously held the post of Deputy Defense Minister, stated that mobilization is not needed to increase the staffing of the Russian army. According to him, the troops will be staffed by contract soldiers.

Photo: Baz Ratner/Reuters

Meanwhile, member of the Defense Committee, State Duma deputy Andrei Kolesnik noted that the number of Russian troops that had previously operated corresponded to the “peacetime” norm. However, he added, current challenges show that it is difficult for those forces of the Russian Armed Forces to fulfill their assigned duties.

Kolesnik emphasized that under these conditions it was calculated by what number of regular military personnel it was necessary to increase the Russian army in order to avoid precedents for mobilization.

[Численность ВС РФ увеличили] so that we have a modern contract army, based on the experience of conducting a special military operation in Ukraine and operations in Syria, as well as military operations of the Russian fleet Andrey Kolesnik State Duma deputy, member of the Defense Committee

According to military expert Alexey Leonkov, one of the foreign policy challenges that led to the increase in the staffing levels of the Russian Armed Forces is the entry of Finland and Sweden into NATO. He also discussed the composition of future troops and admitted that, first and foremost, an increased presence of artillery units and the navy is required.

Photo: Mikhail Metzel / RIA Novosti

Putin Increases Army Staff Size by 180,000

Vladimir Putin increased the staffing level of the Russian Armed Forces by 180,000 people on September 16. Thus, it was increased to 2,389,000 people, of which 1,500,000 are military personnel. To implement the decree, the head of state instructed the government to provide for the allocation of funds for the Ministry of Defense. The decree will come into force on December 1, 2024.

After the build-up, the Russian army will become the second largest in the world in terms of the number of troops. Russia will overtake the armies of India (1.44 million people) and the United States (1.32 million) and will be second only to the Chinese Armed Forces, which number up to two million people.

2 389 000 Human the staffing level of the Russian army will be

The last time Putin increased the staffing level of the Russian Armed Forces was in December 2023. It increased by almost 170 thousand people and was set at 2,209,130 ​​people, including 1,320,000 military personnel.

At that time, the Russian Ministry of Defense explained that the increase in the number of Russian military personnel would be implemented in stages through citizens who wished to serve in the military on a contract basis.