He Transfer and Payment System (STP) revealed that the amount of frauds through social networks increased considerably during the first quarter of 2023. He also revealed that one of the possible causes of this is that every year people make more online purchases and transfers through apps and internet portals.

Derived from this, the STP shared some recommendations to reduce the risk of falling for one of these hoaxes. Being the first advice to have a good antivirus if you are going to make purchases through the computer, it is also dangerous to download software illegally, since it is very common for these programs to include malware or remote access to steal user information.

Ignore offers from strangers or even messages pretending to be a department store or bank. If it sounds too good, it is better to confirm it by calling the store that is supposed to be offering the offer or you can also make a transfer for a peso on account CLABE since, the financial institutions receiving payments have the obligation to publish the data of the transaction, including the name and R.F.C. of the owner of the account that receives the money.

Another important recommendation is to never carry out transactions or payments connected to a public network, much less in an Internet cafe or from a borrowed device.

Ignore messages, block and report them when they request personal information, account or passwords. Since this is never done by banks. Do not pay attention to pop-up screens, the so-called pop-ups and regularly check our account statements to identify unrecognized expenses and deposits.

Carrying out these recommendations and disseminating them will help us to have a better culture of prevention in digital fraud.

Via: Nayarit News

Editor’s note: I personally recommend downloading a password generator like 1Password or LastPassword, the latter has a free version. And use two-step authentication through apps like Authy or adding your phone to send codes by SMS. Also do not forget to activate your notifications to the phone for each movement that is made in your accounts. This way they can take action faster if they identify a strange situation. Hey, by the way, if you receive a call from the bank that asks you to change your password, hang up and call the bank, so you can make sure that you are talking to the bank and can confirm if they called you, obviously they didn’t call you.