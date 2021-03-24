W.What’s happening right now: “The strongest increase can be observed in children between the ages of 0-14, where the 7-day incidences have more than doubled in the last four weeks,” says the daily Covid-19 situation report of the Robert Koch Institute. Are the children in the third wave more at risk than others? Or are they just being tested more? Does the rapid spread of the “British” variant play a role?

Joachim Müller-Jung Editor in the features section, responsible for the “Nature and Science” section.

What the RKI reports does not explain much, but provides information: “The high nationwide case numbers are caused by mostly diffuse events with numerous accumulations, especially in private households, increasingly also in daycare centers, schools and in the professional environment.” In fact, the graphic shows the demographic Distribution: The doubling between the sixth and tenth reporting week is already outdated. Meanwhile, the incidence of the youngest three age cohorts between 0 and 14 years is around 110 on average – and thus almost three times as high as five weeks ago and also only slightly below the incidence of around 140 among 15 to 49 year olds.

The current dynamic among the youngest is particularly noticeable because a month ago it was significantly lower and has recently increased by leaps and bounds compared to the older cohorts. So while those over 80 have now reported nine infections between 50 and 80 per hundred thousand inhabitants (from peak values ​​far more than 300 around the turn of the year), the virus is now spreading among the youngest.

So what happened? Vaccination effects, daycare and school openings, tests and mutations – many things can be considered as explanations. There are no official analyzes yet, but each has some plausibility. Example tests. Rapid antigen tests are also easier to use in children, especially gargle tests or those with a nasal swab instead of the more uncomfortable nasopharynx swab. They are being used in more and more schools and day-care centers, even if by no means all. It is therefore possible that many suspicious tests in households are now being expanded to include rapid tests on children – and, if the test result is positive, lead to PCR testing in the diagnostic laboratories.

So are the increases in the number of cases in children just the result of increased rapid tests and not the result of increased infections in the little ones? The PCR follow-up tests after a rapid test have only been officially registered with the diagnostic laboratories for a few days, so that there is still little data available on the relationship between official case numbers and rapid tests. The numbers circulating from the federal states are therefore incomplete, but a comparison of the new infections reported in North Rhine-Westphalia and Baden-Württemberg with the positive rapid test reports suggests that the proportion of testing in the increase in incidence is currently still slightly below a third . In other words, other factors must also play a role.