As it is read, the increase in the Minimum Wage (SM) will result in an increase in the collection of the Federal Government through the minimum amount of payment in installments paid to the Mexican Institute of Social Security (IMSS). And it is that on December 1, the National Minimum Wage Commission (CONASAMI) approved through the joint participation of a representative of the Labor sector, the Employer sector and the Government, a 20% increase to the SM for the next year 2023 , going from the current amount of $172.87 pesos per day to an amount of $207.44 pesos per day, equivalent to $6,223.20 pesos per month; The daily salary of the Northern Border Free Zone (ZLFN) was also updated, which increased from an amount of $260.34 to an amount of $312.41, equivalent to $9,372.30 per month. Let us remember that the SM paid in the ZLFN is higher in order to prevent labor from emigrating to the United States of America, looking for a better income.

These increases have not had any parallel in the recent history of our country, since, since January 2019, they have been increasing very aggressively, for which they have gone from an amount of $88.36 that was paid until December 31, 2018 to the approved amount of $207.44 that will begin to be paid as of January 2023, an actual percentage increase of more than 134%.

However, with the deindexation of the SM and the creation of the Measurement and Update Unit (UMA), several issues have been generated that have not “run” in parallel, and that may present a benefit or harm depending on the point of view of the SM. let it be seen, to be clear, the UMA for 2022 is at $96.22, a difference of more than 79% against the SM.

To begin the calculation of the worker-employer contributions of the Mexican Institute of Social Security (IMSS), it is calculated with a minimum payment base of 1 SM, that is, the minimum calculation as of January 2023 will begin at $207.44 instead of $172.87 how it is currently done, which will increase the payment of the aforementioned fees for certain employers. Another issue is that, in some INFONAVIT credits, the same amount was calculated and “appraised in times SM”, which increased the amount of the credit. If that is the situation in which someone finds themselves, they must update the aforementioned credit before INFONAVIT to change it to UMA as the amount of payment.

And perhaps the most controversial case is that referring to the calculation of workers’ pensions, since the employers begin by charging the aforementioned fees based on a calculation of 1 SM and the payment of the pension to the employees is always It is based on the UMA, which is only updated according to inflation, regardless of the fact that some are charged over $172.87 and others are paid over $96.22. I was saying it, a controversial case, and even a little funny.