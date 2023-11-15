Genoa – First the blocking of welfare provided for by the national contract for metalworkers and now the increase in redundancy pay for maintenance and workshop workers at the Genoa steel plant.

New tensions at the former Ilva. The company blocked the welfare of over ten thousand employees (200 euros a year), “after making it available for a few days it suspended it, in total violation of the national contract”, he reports Christian Venzano, Fim Liguria secretary. Not only. Despite the fact that the Ministry of Labour, after the last meeting with the unions and in light of the conditions in which the plants find themselves, has warned Steel mills of Italy to resort to the social safety net for a growing number of maintenance workers, the company proceeded anyway.

«The week after the government’s warning, the company doubled the CIG days of maintenance and workshop workers, from one to two per week – complaint Nicola Appiceresponsible Film of the rsu of Cornigliano -. AdI continues to make ends meet using the redundancy fund, despite having been expressly warned not to do so. The absence of maintenance has degraded the conditions of the plants and generates risks for the safety of workers, forced to stay at home during the week and then guarantee availability on Saturdays and Sundays, waiting for a possible call to work which will also be paid pennies , given that we don’t have a supplementary contract.”

In Genoa the Fim, Fiom and Uilm delegates have convened the workers’ assembly tomorrow, the day on which the strike could also be decided: it was the general secretaries of the three acronyms, last Thursday, after the last meeting at Palazzo Chigi defined as “disastrous”, who announced fighting initiatives and 8-hour strikes in the factories of Genoa , Taranto and Novi Ligure, awaiting the AdI shareholders’ meeting called for November 23rd. While in Rome the government and ArcelorMittal discuss the future corporate structures in a negotiation that has been going on for months, the delegates of the unitary union representation of the Cornigliano plant denounce that «the plants are at a standstill and the workers are not even guaranteed what was agreed in the national contract. He will participate in the meeting Valerio D’Alò of the Fim national secretariat. We will decide together how to continue the fighting, before it is too late.” —