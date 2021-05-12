Freelancers will start paying between 3 and 12 euros more in Social Security contributions during the second half of 2021 in relation to the Royal Decree Law approved by the Government in 20218. This increase in the quota of self-employed planned by the Government in the General Budgets of 2021 was scheduled for January of this year, but it was delayed until June thanks to pressure exerted by the president of the National Federation of Self-Employed Workers’ Associations (ATA), Lorenzo Amos.

How much the price increases

The rate of contribution will increase 0.8% to 0.9% with respect to 2020 in the case of cessation of activity Y 1.1% to 1.3% as to professional contingencies, which will raise the total contribution by three tenths, to 30.6%. This increase will affect all self-employed workers, except those who are covered by the ‘flat rate’.

It should be remembered that the self-employed they can set their contribution base, that from next June 1 it will oscillate between 289 euros per month of the minimum fee (944.4 euros), compared to the current 286.1 euros, up to 1,245 of the maximum fee (4,070.1 euros), which increases from the 1,233.2 euros in force until now.

This is how the ‘flat rate’ remains

The first time freelancers or those who return to the self-employment regime after two years of unemployment They can access a discount on the freelance fee. This option is called ‘flat rate’, and those who are eligible for it will not be affected by the increase in the fee, so the amount is set at 60 euros per month for the first 12 months. After that first year, and until month 24, the fee increases progressively:

First 12 months: fee of 60 euros (80% reduction on the minimum base).

Months 13 to 18: 50% reduction.

Months 19 to 24: 30% reduction.