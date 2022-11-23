Although the Jalisco Secretary of Culture (SCJ) In 2023, it would have an increase in resources of almost 30 percent, there is no clarity on what the resources will be spent on: there is an item of 200 million pesos for infrastructure, but the agency has not informed what the priorities and projects that will be promoted will be with this resource, warned the President of the Commission for Education, Culture, Sports and Youth, Enrique Velázquez.

“There is a regressive politics around the budget,” said Velázquez, who held a meeting yesterday with Rafael Paredes, representative of Traza, a civil organization that has been reviewing budgets in cultural matters for years.

The state agency, in charge of Lourdes González, seeks to spend 238.6 million pesos more in 2023, that is to say 896.9 million pesos. According to the Expenditure Budget Draft, which the Executive sent to the Legislature on November 1, there would be an increase for cultural infrastructure, but not for the creators, because there would be games like the one from the Proyecta program, which would have significant decreases, Velázquez pointed out.

“There are community concern that most of the budget goes to construction, but there is no clarity as to which works it will go to, that matter has not been clarified and there are programs for artists that will lower their amounts, there are cuts to support urban creators and artists,” stressed the legislator.