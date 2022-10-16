The increase in the products of the basic basket this year has been a hard blow for thousands of Culiacanenses. But this problem should not only concern the workers of the different companies and institutions, but also the employers, due to the effects and consequences that this brings, as the purchasing power of the citizens is diminished, which generates stress and other alterations. It is urgent that the productive sector and the federal government reach an agreement at the national level, because this situation of rising prices does not seem to have control.

It is necessary to implement an economic strategy, turn to see what some countries in Europe and Asia are doing. By the way, the Employers’ Confederation of the Mexican Republic (Coparmex), recently announced that the private initiative is negotiating a 15 percent increase in the minimum wage paid to workers, due to high inflation. It is worth remembering that last year an increase of 22 percent to the minimum wage was approved, also forced by the increase in inflation and that it entered into force in January of the current year.

Neighbors of the Pemex neighborhood have stomach upsets and nausea because for just over two weeks there has been a sewage leak on Aztlán Street, a section that runs from Alfonso Cravioto Street to Rafael Escobar Street. A neighbor of that sector mentions that despite having made the report in a timely manner, the Culiacán Potable Water and Sewerage Board (Japac) has not come to the place to carry out the repair. For this reason, they reiterate the call to the municipal president Juan de Dios Gámez Mendívil to urgently resolve this problem, since this also affects the students of the Emancipation of the People Secondary School and the Pemex Primary School; neighbors and students should not be enduring those bad smells and expose themselves to an infection. We hope that Japac responds soon to the call they are making.

Very unfortunate what happened at the facilities of the Sinaloa Institute of Sports and Physical Culture (ISDE), directed by Julio César Cascajares, where criminals entered to steal some items, they even entered the office of the owner. It transpired that in the early hours of this past Friday, only one guard took care of the facilities and the thugs entered through the back door. In this regard, Cascajares said that an investigation is being carried out and they hope to know clearly what happened soon. The head of the ISDE is the same person who gives life to the character “Chango 0-te”, who until last year was the mascot of the Tomateros de Culiacán.

The leaders of organized commerce continue to complain about the invasion of street vendors on the sidewalks of the streets of the first square of the city, without the Culiacán City Council putting an order. The need for citizens to earn a living is understood, but we must take into account there are rules, norms, that must be respected. That is why there are the options of tianguis and some squares where space is given to street vendors.