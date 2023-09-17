News for healthcare personnel

Higher wages and benefits for healthcare workers. According to the Nurse Times website, in addition to the minimum increases and allowances already provided for, the Italian government is adopting a series of measures to improve working conditions and pay for doctors and nurses.

One of the most important innovations is the introduction of a 15% flat tax on overtime and extra-hours for medical and nursing staff. This decision represents a significant financial incentive for those who dedicate extra hours to patient care, a commitment that often goes well beyond standard working hours.

The Minister of Health, Orazio Schillaci, has asked for additional resources for a total of four billion euros, funds that will be used to finance the renewal of the contract for the three-year period 2019-2021 and for the new contract for the three-year period 2022-2024. These funds will also make it possible to increase premiums linked to nurses’ overtime and doctors’ overtime, thus improving their overall salaries.

On September 20, a key meeting could lead to the final signature of these agreements, marking an important step forward for healthcare workers in Italy. Public health joins other sectors of the Public Administration that have already concluded contract renewals, such as the education sector.

An interesting source of funding for these initiatives could come from the taxation of online games, an idea put forward by Senator Franco Zaffini of Fratelli d’Italia. This proposal, if implemented, would help ensure a stable source of funding for the healthcare system.

In the 2024 budget law, we are trying to resolve the issue of paybacks on medical devices of the past, with the need for funds of one billion euros. Furthermore, work is underway to find financial coverage to address future needs, with a spending ceiling estimated to grow by 7%, compared to the previous 4.4%.

To further incentivize medical personnel to remain in public health, a significant increase in the hourly cost for overtime is expected. This means 80 euros gross for doctors and 50 euros gross for nurses, amounts that had already been hypothesized during the pandemic period to reduce waiting lists and deal with the emergency.

Finally, doctors and nurses could see further increases in their paychecks thanks to the adjustment of benefits. For doctors, the aim is to reduce the tax on the exclusivity allowance, which currently links white coats to the National Health Service, while for nurses, the aim is to double the amount of the specificity allowance, currently set at 70 euros per month .

Italy is trying to implement an ambitious plan to strengthen its public health system and incentivize medical and nursing staff to remain in its service. These changes represent an important step towards a stronger healthcare system and the well-being of healthcare workers who work tirelessly for the health of the nation.

Subscribe to the newsletter

