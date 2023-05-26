Minister assesses that Congress is mature to approve reform that will solve problems of the current collection system

The Minister of Finance Fernando Haddad again criticized, this Thursday (May 25, 2023), the current Brazilian tax system and assessed that the country is already “mature” enough to pass the tax reform in Congress. According to the minister, who spoke at an event in Fiesp (Federation of Industries of the State of São Paulo), Brazil cannot increase its productivity with the current tax system.

“There is no way to increase productivity in Brazil with this tax system. Congress is absolutely mature, and society is anxious to see something that will provide legal security for investors. Today, I would say that as important as this is legal certainty for the tax base of the State”Haddad said.

According to the minister, the tax reform could resolve most of the problems of the current tax collection system, which has become, according to him, anachronistic and “monstrous”.

“We are addressing a tax reform that is even more modern, because it introduces a Value Added Tax into the national tax system that practically solves a good part of the vices of the current system that, in my opinion, is the great villain for the low growth rates of the our productivity”.

“The thing has become so monstrous that even the national state doesn’t know how much it can collect. At every moment there is a court decision that undermines the tax base of the State and leaves us in a permanent state of insecurity”he added.

For the minister, the tax reform will bring stable rules, which will allow the State to know how much it can invest and spend. “And that entrepreneurs can plan for the medium and long term. Investments today require a period of planning and predictability that the current tax system cannot offer”.

EDUCATION

The Minister of Finance celebrated the approval of the fiscal framework by the Chamber of Deputies. The bill for the new fiscal regime was voted in plenary this Wednesday (May 24) and will now be submitted to the Senate for analysis. According to Haddad, the milestone guarantees the replacement of 100% of the education budget and opens up the possibility of other investments in the development of the country.

“If we have the resources to make the investments happen, especially the PPPs [parcerias público-privadas]that now all of them will have approval from the National Treasury, if we have the resources to go back to educating our people, if we do this housekeeping, at the time of the ecological transition, which we are putting together in the federal government, stimulating industrialization from from a perspective of the future that looks at the fiscal, the environment, and the social, I have no doubt that we will see that Brazil will grow again”.

With information from Brazil Agency.