The evolution of the pandemic coronavirus continues to show its stability in the Murcia region. The Ministry of Health reported a total of 67 infections in the last 24 hours, a figure very far from that registered the previous day, in which it exceeded one hundred. Of the new positives, 26 correspond to the municipality of Murcia, 7 to Cieza, 4 to Cartagena, 3 to Beniel, 3 to Ceutí, 3 to Molina de Segura, 3 to Santomera, 3 to Yecla. The rest are spread over various locations. This Friday they took place 2,285 PCR and antigen tests, so that the positivity rate is below 3%.

The health crisis took another life in the last hours in the Community. Is about a 70-year-old man from Health Area III (Lorca). The death toll since the start of the pandemic has risen to 1,593.

The worst data left by the daily epidemiological balance of Health is the increase in patients admitted to the ICU. At the moment there are 22 people fighting the disease in this area of ​​the Region’s health centers, four more than the previous day. There is a total of 72 hospitalized citizens by Covid-19. In addition, another 662 are in home isolation after testing positive in one of the tests.

Active cases remain unchanged. There are currently 734 citizens of the Region of Murcia with coronavirus, two less than this Thursday. In the last hours 68 people overcame the disease.