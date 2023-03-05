At the opening of the National People’s Congress, the country’s main annual political conference, Prime Minister Li Keqiang announced a 7.2% increase in the military budget, highlighted the stability of the Chinese economy despite strict anti-covid measures and set a growth target “around 5%”. The legislature, subject to the will of the Communist Party, is expected to formalize reforms to deepen Xi Jinping’s control.

This is the largest annual meeting in China, which formalizes the country’s main political and economic guidelines. Although in a nation governed by the Communist Party as the only formation, the National People’s Assembly (ANP) is a space mainly destined to ratify the guidelines of President Xi Jinping, who next Friday will be made official for an unprecedented third term.

With no room for surprises, the carefully choreographed gathering of 2,977 delegates from across the country kicked off with the latest management report from Premier Li Keqiang, who steps down at this event.

In the Great Hall of the People, located in Tiananmen Square, the Chinese premier unveiled two of the key data in the Asian giant’s government roadmap for the next year: a goal of economic growth “around 5%” and an increase in military spending of 7.2%.

In economic terms, the goal set by the Chinese government is conservative but continues to grow at only 3% in 2022, far from the 5.5% initially scheduled, largely due to the consequences of the strict ‘zero Covid’ policy that severely affected economic activities.

With the restrictions eased since the end of last year, Li – who warned that the pandemic “is not over yet” – was optimistic, noting that China’s economy “is undergoing a steady recovery and showing great potential and momentum for a further growth.” “Overcoming great difficulties and challenges, we managed to maintain a stable overall economic performance,” she stressed.

Chinese President Xi Jinping shakes hands with outgoing Premier Li Keqiang during the opening of the National People’s Congress in Beijing on March 5, 2023. ©Thomas Peter/Reuters

For Zhiwei Zhang, president and chief economist of Pinpoint Asset Management, it is “unlikely” that Chinese growth will be less than 5% due to “the very low base of economic activities last year.” The conservative target is the minimum that “the government is willing to tolerate” and was “at the lower end of market expectations,” the analyst told AFP.

While earlier reports to the PNA by state media anticipated “broad” reforms that would favor greater Communist Party control over the private sector, Li predicted that China will further open up to foreign investment and deepen changes in state-owned enterprises.

“We need to deepen the reform of the financial system, improve financial regulation and see that all those involved assume all their responsibilities to protect themselves against regional and systemic financial risks,” he explained.

A larger military budget to deal with “external” threats

China boasts the second largest defense budget in the world, behind only the United States, and that item will reach 1.53 trillion yuan (224,384 million dollars) in 2023, an increase of 7.2% compared to the previous year.

Premier Li Keqiang said the increase is necessary because “external attempts to suppress and contain China are increasing.” “The armed forces must intensify military training and preparation in all areas,” he warned.

This message comes amid a low point in US-China relations. To their usual clashes over trade or human rights, they added last month the controversy over the appearance of balloons of supposed Chinese origin in US airspace.

Delegates applaud Chinese President Xi Jinping as he arrives for the opening session of the National People’s Congress in Beijing on March 5, 2023. © Ng Han Guan/AP

Another point of conflict between the two powers is the status of Taiwan, which defends its democracy and its freedoms against the territorial aspirations of Beijing. In this sense, Li affirmed that China must “resolutely fight against its ‘independence’ and for the reunification of the homeland”, although he clarified that he will promote “a peaceful development of relations on both sides of the Strait”.

On the other hand, apart from mentioning a “stormy international environment”, the Chinese premier avoided references to the war in Ukraine, amid warnings from the West about a possible delivery of arms to Russia and questions about a proposal for ceasefire submitted by Beijing.

Xi Jinping, heading for an unprecedented third term

Next Friday, Xi Jinping will be made official by the PNA for a third term as president, as well as head of the Armed Forces. An unprecedented event towards which he made his way last October, when he was confirmed as leader of the Communist Party.

The removal of presidential term limits in 2018 allows Xi to break decades of tradition and establish himself as the longest-serving Chinese head of state since communist China’s first leader, Mao Zedong.

The National People’s Assembly also plans to formalize decisions previously made by the Communist Party and the appointment of several new members of the government cabinet.

Chinese President Xi Jinping after the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, October 23, 2022. REUTERS – TINGSHU WANG

The biggest change will be the arrival of Li Qiang, Xi Jinping’s confidante and party honcho in Shanghai, as the new prime minister. Several top economic posts are also expected to go to low-profile Xi loyalists, replacing the older generation of officials seen as more reform-minded.

On the other hand, in parallel, the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) is developed, a political advisory body that, together with the ANP, make up the so-called ‘Two Sessions’.

Both meetings serve for their attendees to present projects of their interest, although they have little to do with decisions about the management of the country. Among the topics that they will evaluate are the birth rate, sex education, online harassment or economic recovery.

With AFP, EFE and Reuters