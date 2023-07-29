Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 07/28/2023 – 21:17 Share

Brazil should produce 29.6 million tons of beef, pork and poultry this year. The forecast is from the National Supply Company (Conab) and, if confirmed, it will be the highest production in the historical series.

According to the president of Conab, Edegar Pretto, the increase in meat production will reflect in the reduction of prices for Brazilian consumers. “More product on the market means lower price for consumers. We expect that, for those who like to eat meat, there will possibly be an increase in animal protein on the table of the Brazilian people, especially barbecue, which is not just a food for our people, it is part of our culture”, he said. Black in an interview on the show The Voice of Brazilthis Friday (28).

The record is pulled by pork production, which should reach 5.32 million tons in 2023, up 2.7% compared to last year. The volume is the largest registered in the country.

Cattle production represents around 9 million tons, with an increase of 4.5%. The increase was already expected due to the livestock cycle, when there is a greater slaughter of females and a consequent increase in the supply of meat on the market.

For poultry, the estimate is for a production of 15.21 million tons, up 2.9%. The good production and records of avian flu in countries in Europe, Japan and the United States, for example, increase the demand for Brazilian meat. So far, Brazil remains free of the disease in commercial production.

With regard to the supply of eggs, Conab estimates that production for 2023 should reach a new record and reach 40 billion units of eggs for consumption.

Conab also forecasts a record for meat exports, surpassing 9 million tons. “The federal government is making a great effort to increase our exports. Exporting more means producing more and generating more jobs”, evaluates Pretto.

For pork, exports should increase by 10.1%, estimated at 1.22 million tons. In the case of cattle, exports are projected at 2.91 million tons, a reduction of 3.3% compared to last year, impacted by slower shipments in early 2023.

In the case of poultry meat, exports should grow around 10.2%, reaching a volume of 5.12 million tons, a new record.

According to Conab, even with the increase in shipments, the availability of meat in the domestic market should be increased by 2.4%, forecast at 20.44 million tons, the second highest in the series.