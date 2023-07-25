Increase in interest rates | Danske Bank predicts: The interest rate peak may now be at hand

The 12-month Euribor, known as the most common reference interest rate for mortgages, may not rise any more, even if the European Central Bank raises rates one more time in the fall.

A year the euribor rate may now approach its peak level. From there, the interest rate will not necessarily increase, but will gradually turn to a decrease. This is the opinion of a Danske Bank analyst Antti Ilvonen in the bank’s recent market review.

The 12-month Euribor, known as the most common reference interest rate for mortgages, crossed the four percent mark in mid-June and has remained slightly above it since then. Currently, the interest rate hovers around 4.16 percent.

The European Central Bank (ECB) will raise its key interest rates one more time in September.

However, according to Danske Bank’s Ilvonen, the market has largely already priced this in, so the central bank’s additional increase is unlikely to move one year’s Euribor higher than it is now.

“If our forecast is correct, the 12-month Euribor would now practically be at its peak level, and there would still be moderate upward pressure on the three-month Euribor to a level of just over four percent,” he writes in the market review.

Nordea’s chief analyst also made similar observations on Monday Jan von Gerich.

“The 12-month Euribor interest rate has remained close to its early July levels in recent weeks, but has not risen to new highs. The conditions are starting to come together for the fact that the interest rate peak may have already been seen,” he wrote to the message service on Twitter.

The first ones Analyst Ilvonen predicts the ECB’s key interest rate cuts for the summer of next year.

The market may already be pricing in interest bills half a year before this. Thus, the 12-month Euribor rate could turn to a slow decline right from the beginning of next year.

Last week, the CEO of Etla, the Institute for Economic Research Aki Kangasharju predicted in Ylen Ykkösaamu even a surprisingly quick return to zero interest rates during the coronavirus pandemic. According to him, the time of zero interest rates could come after 2025.

Helsingin Sanomat in the interview Kangasharju based his assessment on the fact that over time the effects of the coronavirus pandemic and Russia’s war of aggression on inflation and interest rates will fade. According to him, the forces that pushed down interest rates in the 2010s have not actually disappeared anywhere.

“I’m not saying that this will happen, but I want to point out that this is a possible scenario. Maybe that small world of plus interest rates is the most likely, but this is not a world view that is excluded,” Kangasharju commented to HS.