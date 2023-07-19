Increase in interest rates | A return to zero interest rates may be surprisingly close, says Etla’s Aki Kangasharju

The forces that kept interest rates at zero in the 2010s still exist, says Aki Kangasharju, CEO of the Institute for Economic Research.

Business life CEO of research institute Etla Aki Kangasharju estimated on Wednesday in Ylen Ykkösaamu that zero interest rates may return soon after 2025.

In the program, the chief economist of Suomen Yrittäjai was discussing the topic with Kangasharju Juhana Brotherus.

Brotherus was more moderate with his forecast but also saw that we are starting to get close to the interest rate peak.

HS said at the end of Junethat the vast majority of economists predicting the monetary policy of the euro area expect the ECB to stop its interest rate hike after July.

Kangasharju also anticipates that the July interest rate hike may well be the last.

According to him, the prices are kept high by the services.

“The prices of goods are already downright falling, when you look at factory gate prices in Finland and the world.”

HS called Aki Kangasharju and asked how likely he sees a return to the world of zero interest rates.

“Returning there is quite likely in the second half of the decade. If things go very well, we could be close to the end of 2025,” says Kangasharju.

“I’m not saying that this will happen, but I want to point out that this is a possible scenario. Maybe that small world of plus interest rates is the most likely, but this is not a worldview that is excluded.”

He says that the structural and long-term forces that kept interest rates at zero in the 2010s have not disappeared anywhere. When the effects of the coronavirus pandemic and Russia’s war of aggression on inflation and interest rates disappear, we will return to the previous situation, says Kangasharju.

By structural and long-term forces, he refers to the aging of the population and the associated saving surplus.

“Related to that is the question that when retirement age is reached, what will be done with the accumulated savings.”

He cites slow productivity growth and low investments as another reason. The change in the structure of the economy from an industry-oriented one to a more service-oriented one requires less investment, he states.

The third reason is tightened superpower politics.

“What has been talked about the least is globalization and its stopping, or even turning in the other direction, i.e. blocking and protectionism.”

If production has to be brought to countries with more expensive costs, demand and investments will decrease and zero interest rate pressure will increase.

On the other hand, if the value chain can be made safer without affecting economic growth, it can also increase investments and, accordingly, raise interest rates and inflation, says Kangasharju.

“It is a difficult question which of these effects is stronger.”

According to Kangasharju, green transition investments can also act as a force that keeps interest rates up.

Juhana Brotherus raised the same issue in Ykkösaamu.

“We didn’t have much investment needs before the pandemic and the war. The green transition can bring us big investment needs for several years in both energy production and energy utilization and processing,” he said.

Also International Monetary Fund IMF estimated in Aprilthat the interest rate will return to the time before the pandemic, as long as inflation is brought under control.

According to the IMF, how close we get to the previous interest rate depends, among other things, on the growth of government debt, the future of green investments and the progress of global differentiation.