Due to the reenactment of federal taxes on gasoline, the fuel must suffer an increase and lead Brazil to fall in the ranking of countries with cheaper prices of the commodity.

Currently, Brazil ranks 29th on the list of Global Petrol Prices, website specialized in fuel prices around the world. The average price of gasoline here is R$ 5.07 according to the ranking, cheaper than in Argentina (R$ 5.084) and in the USA (US$ 5.129).

Estimates vary and point out that gasoline should be R$ 0.47 more expensive, which would lead to a fall of two positions. With that, the country would no longer have cheaper prices than Argentina, but would still maintain a value below the US and considerably low, considering that it would be in 31st place in a ranking that covers about 160 countries in total.

+ Government gives 5-day deadline for denouncing abusive gasoline prices

+ Government charges R$0.47 for gasoline and R$0.02 for ethanol and will tax oil exports

The increase was announced by the federal government, which says that the reenactment will also increase the price of ethanol, but by only R$ 0.02.