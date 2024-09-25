If you are in the looking for a jobbe very careful before clicking on any vacancy that seems very attractive. Company warns about Fake job offers on Google Ads who promise high incomes for simple jobs, deceiving job seekers.

A sophisticated deception through advertisements Google is taking advantage of the desperation of those seeking quick employment without experience, promising exorbitant salaries for simple tasks from the comfort of home, warned the cybersecurity company ESET.

The malicious campaign uses fake job offers that stand out among the first results in searches such as “quick employment”, “employment without experience” or “earn easy money”, with the aim of attracting potential victims.

These fraudulent offers promise high hourly earnings, adjusting the currency and value according to the user’s country, for tasks such as virtual assistant. Despite appearing attractive at first glance, especially for those who need flexibility and immediate opportunities, ESET has identified multiple red flags that indicate the deceptive nature of these sites.

The promises include a disproportionate salary for work that does not require specialized skills, as well as an immediate start to work and a recruitment process practically instantaneous.

Fraudulent sites require minimum requirements how to own a smartphone or tabletsimplifying access and reinforcing the illusion of a legitimate and accessible opportunity. However, a deeper analysis reveals more elaborate deception tactics.

The buttons for apply for jobs and the icons that supposedly link to WhatsAppredirect users to start conversations with a Bahrain numbera detail that could go unnoticed but is key to discovering the fraud.

Additionally, the alleged recruiterssuch as one that uses the name “Sofia Astuta”, claim to represent well-known companies such as Amazonan uncommon practice in hiring such companies. They promise even more exorbitant profits for simple tasks, increasing suspicions of fraud.

Given this scenario, ESET has issued several recommendations to avoid falling for this type of scam. It advises always verifying the source of any scam. job offer and be wary of those that seem too good to be true, especially if they promise quick profits for minimal tasks.

It also urges users to Do not share sensitive personal datasuch as phone numbers or banking information, through platforms like WhatsApp or suspicious links.

It is also very important to research links before clicking on them, checking that the domain matches official sites and avoiding those with unusual endings or those that imitate names of recognized companies.

Rushing to make a decision is also a red flag, common in scams that seek to rush victims into acting quickly without evaluating the legitimacy of the offer. So pay close attention the next time you come across similar information and don’t go with the first thing you see or read.