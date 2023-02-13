The territorial disputes between cartels and the constant confrontations between them caused that during 2021, 1,090 Jalisco people left their place of origin to another place where they could feel safe.

This is known as forced internal displacement and was documented in its most recent report -published on January 24- by the Mexican Commission for the Defense and Promotion of Human Rights (CMDPDH).

The organization bases its reports on publications journalistic and had previously released two more documents, one in 2018 and another in 2020, but in neither of the two had it documented cases of massive forced displacement in the Entity, it only appeared as a recipient of citizens from other states such as Michoacán and Zacatecas.

It was not until 2021 that he documented two cases: one in Quitupan and another in Teocaltiche; where 196 and 894 people were displaced, respectively.

The case of Quitupan, a municipality located in the Southeast region of Jalisco, began on April 13 with displacements to Michoacán.

And that of Teocaltiche, located in the Altos Norte region of Jalisco, began on May 7 with 250 families that mobilized to a area parish or to other relatives’ houses.

According to the CMDPDH, the intervention of the authorities It only occurred in the case of Teocaltiche, where the presence of the DIF Jalisco and the municipal authorities was recorded, who provided lodging, medical support, food pantries, and psychological care.

Even the Jalisco State Human Rights Commission (CEDHJ) it also only documented this case and even mentioned that the people who were displaced have already returned to the place.

In addition, the presence of patrols by the police was documented. National Guard and the Army.

Currently, in both municipalities episodes of violence continue to occur, despite the presence of security elements, which was described by the CMDPDH as insufficient in the face of the displacement problem.

“The State response It cannot be limited only to the presence of armed forces, there must be another type of attention and dynamics of protection for the population before displacement, during and after, so that they can find an effective return, or whatever people decide to do from this situation of displacement,” explained Daniel Márquez, Officer of the Forced Internal Displacement Area at the CMDPDH.

Currently, there is no legal framework that contemplates attention to this problem. has only been presented General Law on Internal Forced Displacementwhich continues to be “stuck” in the Senate of the Republic.

Márquez commented that it is important that this regulatory framework exists because an internally displaced person faces problems accessing health or education services, because they generally do not carry identity documents with them, given the circumstances for which they leave their place. originally.

And what about the return?

There are currently no official figures for how many victims of forced displacementThey manage to return to their homes.

“The returns are made in an uncoordinated manner, sometimes individually (…) so it is very difficult to know how much population remains displaced how much population returned and under what conditions,” explained Márquez.

He said that, for example, since there are no laws in this regard, the State it is not obliged to protect people’s property while they remain displaced.

“The very fact of abandoning often implies a lack of legal protection for people’s own assets, they leave their things and when they return they find other occupants (in their home), or that their house was usurped, destroyed,” he added.

They leave but they also arrive

Since 2018, the CMDPDH It has only registered two episodes of reception of people who come from other states to take refuge in Jalisco.

The first occurred in July 2020 in the Aguililla Municipality of Michoacán; Around 68 people belonging to 20 families left that place as a result of clashes between armed groups.

And the other case occurred in July 2021 in Zacatecas: 300 families, that is, approximately 933 people, left the Monte Escobedo Municipality due to the presence of armed persons, arrests, threats, and intimidation by organized crime.

Teocaltiche and Quitupan are red lights

On May 7, 2021, the dispute between members of organized crime devastated the Teocaltiche Municipality, which borders the states of Zacatecas and Aguascalientes.

antagonistic groups allegedly from the Jalisco Nueva Generación Cartel and the Sinaloa Cartel staged a confrontation that left a man and several heads of cattle dead, two vehicles and a house set on fire, and two grenades and nine seized vehicles, four of these armored vehicles.

This event triggered the displacement of hundreds of residents in search of a safer place. Many of them took refuge in the Parroquia del Divino Salvador, whose members were in charge of sheltering displaced families.

Meanwhile, in Quitupan, MURAL has also documented acts of violence or those related to organized crime.

For example, in March 2020 staff from the Secretary of National Defense located an arsenal in an abandoned vehicle, which brought eight long weapons and two short weapons, 25 magazines and 592 cartridges of various calibers.

In July 2022, three police officers from Saint Mary of Gold were deprived of their freedom in this Municipality, the mutilated bodies of two of them -men- were found in Mazamitla, while an agent was released in a cabin in Mazamitla.

Also in January of this year, the Secretary of State Security found a camp where he secured an armored vehicle and 50 homemade explosive devices.

Security elements have been deployed at both points after the increase in criminal acts.