Head of Soyuzmoloko Belov: the increase in food purchase prices is planned

The revision of purchase prices for food products in Russia is planned and does not mean significant changes in the pricing policy of domestic retail chains. However, a small price adjustment is possible, said the head of Soyuzmoloko Artem Belov, his words are quoted by TASS.

The expert explained that such revisions traditionally take place twice a year. One of them is carried out in the first half of the year, the other – in July-December. The letters from suppliers, as he explained, are of a planned nature.

The analyst added that such signals do not mean that Russians should expect serious changes in the pricing policies of suppliers and retail chains. At the same time, he did not rule out that as a result of the planned revision, some categories of goods in certain regions may become more expensive. However, such dynamics are unlikely to affect the whole of Russia. In addition, as Belov assured, as part of the revision of purchase prices, chains and suppliers are also discussing possible discounts or promotions on specific products.

Earlier, the Kommersant newspaper reported on a possible increase in the price of purchasing products for retailers. According to its source, Russian manufacturers will raise prices for retail chains by 5-40 percent in August-September 2024. Such a revision, according to its data, will affect the purchase price of confectionery products Mars, Ritter Sport, Dymka and Slavyanka, dairy products Wimm-Bill-Dann, Viola, Ekomilk, Health & Nutrition (formerly Danone), Milkom, Piskarevsky Molzavod. In addition, Karavai bread, as well as beer drinks from Baltika and AB InBev Efes, may also become more expensive.