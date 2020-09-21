Demand for electric vehicles is increasing rapidly amid rising prices of petrol and diesel in the country. Considering the environment, the government is also promoting electric vehicles. In such a situation, if you are also planning to buy an electric scooter, then we have brought for you five great options that can be your choice.

Hero Flash E2

Hero Flash E2 can prove to be a great option. It has a 48V lithium-ion battery with 250W brushless DC (BLDC) electric motor. It is claimed that this scooter runs 65 km on full charge. Its top speed is 25KMPH. Its battery is fully charged in four to five hours. This scooter is equipped with a digital instrument panel, through which the speed, range, battery charge status is revealed. The price of this Hero scooter is around Rs 53,000.

Ampere reo

Apart from the hero, Ampere Reo can also be your choice. This electric scooter has a 48V lithium-ion battery with 250W BLDC motor. This scooter runs for 60 km on full charge. Its top speed is 25 Kmph. The battery of this scooter is fully charged in six hours. The price of Ampere Reo is Rs 53,799.

Okinawa r30

The list also includes the name of Okinawa R30. This electric scooter comes with a 48V detachable lithium-ion battery with a 250W BLDC motor. This scooter runs for 60 km on full charge. Its top speed is 25 Kmph. It has a full digital instrument console, which tells about speed, range, battery charge status. It is equipped with an electronic-assisted braking system with regenerative energy. Its price has been fixed at Rs 59,000.

Hero Optima E2

Apart from all this, you can also bring the Hero Optima E2 home. This scooter has a 48V lithium-ion battery. This scooter has a 250 W BLDC electric motor. The top speed of the scooter is 25 Kmph. The company has claimed that after full charge, this scooter gives a range of 65 km. It takes four hours to fully charge it. The price of Hero Optima E2 is up to Rs 62,000.

Okinawa Lite

Another Okinawa scooter is included in this list. The top speed of this scooter is 25 Kmph. Its battery can be fully charged in five hours. It has projector headlamps with LED DRL. This scooter is equipped with features such as micro charger, fully digital instrument console, push-button start / stop, front disc brake with auto-cut function. Its price is Rs 64,000 in the ex-showroom.

