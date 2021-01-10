Skip registered a death by coronavirus and 69 new cases in the last 24 hours, confirmed the Epidemiology Directorate of the local Ministry of Health in its report this Saturday.

The total fatality since the start of the pandemic in March now stands at 1,027.

The contagion curve, meanwhile, showed a marked rise compared to the previous day, when 35 positives had been detected, almost half that of this Saturday.

The department of Salta Capital, the most affected by Covid-19, added 18 positives and it has 10,655 during the entire period of health emergency.

The other infections this Saturday were detected in the following districts: Cafayate, with 24; Methan, eleven; Rosario de la Frontera, four; Anta and General San Martín, three; Oran, two; and Chicoana, La Viña, Molinos and San Carlos, one.

Official report of coronavirus cases in Salta corresponding to this Saturday.

With a total of 22,412 cases, Jump is the thirteenth province of the country that accumulates the most infected, after Buenos Aires, Federal Capital, Santa Fe, Córdoba, Mendoza, Tucumán, Río Negro, Neuquén, Entre Ríos, Chubut, Santa Cruz and Chaco.

There is 71 patients with Covid-19 hospitalized in intensive care (one more than on Friday), of which 13 require mechanical respiratory assistance.

In the province they have already recovered from the coronavirus 19,854 people, what represents 89% of the Salta people who contracted it.

LP