Skip registered two dead by coronavirus and 51 new cases in the last 24 hours, Confirmed the Epidemiology Directorate of the local Ministry of Health in its report this Tuesday.

The total number of fatalities since the start of the pandemic, in March, now amounts to 1,038.

The contagion curve, meanwhile, showed a significant rise with respect to the 25 positives on Monday and the 34 on Sunday.

The department of Salta Capital, the most affected by Covid-19, added 28 infected and it has 11,009 during the entire period of health emergency.

The other infections were detected in the following districts: Anta and General San Martín, with five each; Cerrillos, three; Chicoana, La Caldera, Rosario de Lerma and Rosario de la Frontera, two; and La Candelaria and Oran, one.

Official report of coronavirus cases in Salta corresponding to this Tuesday.

With a total of 23,248 cases, Jump is the thirteenth province of the country that accumulates the most infected, after Buenos Aires, Federal Capital, Santa Fe, Córdoba, Mendoza, Tucumán, Río Negro, Neuquén, Entre Ríos, Chubut, Santa Cruz and Chaco.

There is 75 patients with Covid-19 hospitalized in intensive care (four more than on Monday), of which 17 require mechanical respiratory assistance.

In the province they have already recovered from the coronavirus 20,536 people, what represents the 88% of the Salta people who contracted it.

LP