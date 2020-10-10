While Clermont-Ferrand is preparing to move into a reinforced alert zone, the last stage before the maximum alert, Mayor Olivier Bianchi hopes for a reaction from his constituents.

Saturday morning, the city of Clermont-Ferrand will go on heightened alert. In the capital of Puy-de-Dôme, contaminations are on the rise and raise fears of a greater deterioration in the health situation. “It is time to react”, declared the mayor of the city and president of the metropolis Olivier Bianchi, invited Friday, October 9 from franceinfo. “This is my message to the inhabitants of the metropolis”.

“We must be very clear: today, we have gone to 211 cases per 100,000 inhabitants this morning. The last categorization is at 250. So, I am preparing”, alert the city councilor. “If we do not react collectively, we could unfortunately join the list of very large metropolises which are today even more impacted”, warns the mayor, referring to Lyon or Lille, which go on maximum alert.

The mayor points to the behavior of some of his constituents: “We have behaviors that do not respect the minimum rules that have been required”. “If we look at the three main places where this virus transmission takes place, it is mainly during family meetings, weddings, family celebrations. We think that those we know well are not carriers and therefore we relax the practices. And that is not good “.

He recalls that student parties could also have played a harmful role in the spread of the virus in the Clermont-Ferrand metropolis. “Clermont is a student city. There are 40,000 in the metropolis. There are really strong loosening practices that have been observed”, recalls the mayor.

Everyone must understand that they are responsible for the well-being of their fellow citizens, the metropolis and also its economy. Olivier Bianchi, mayor of Clermont-Ferrand. to franceinfo

These behaviors have a health and economic impact that worries Olivier Bianchi. “What interests the president of the metropolis that I am is to protect the economic fabric. The closing of bars at 10 pm, which is one of the conditions today, comes to impact us. This is very bad news. economic among others “.