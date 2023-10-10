The consumption of psychotropic drugs in Italy is constantly increasing, “but it must not necessarily be seen as a negative thing”. This was underlined by psychiatrist Alberto Siracusano, coordinator of the Technical Table for Mental Health of the Ministry of Health, on the sidelines of the event today in Rome for World Mental Health Day. From 2017 to today, according to the data provided by Iqvia, we have recorded a constant increase of 2% in the consumption of psychotropic drugs, except in the year of the lockdown, 2020, when the increase was 3%.

“Mental health in the world has worsened and even in Italy things are not going very well. There is a growth in depressive disorders and in particular mood disorders, there has recently been a net increase in eating disorders and the young population experiences profound discomfort. There is certainly a trend in the increase in the consumption of psychotropic drugs, think of antidepressants. But it does not necessarily have to be seen as a negative thing, because on the other hand we have a drop in numbers compared to those who brings people closer to treatment and to those who are being treated and are not taking drugs”, he adds.

Siracusano explains the problems related to treatment adherence of patients with mental health disorders. “People who have a problem stigmatize the use of the drug and do not seek treatment: this is a great risk – he remarks – Psychotropic drugs are not ‘everything’, but we have data that tell us that 47% of depressed people do not takes drugs and does not want to be treated for fear of stigma. This is a negative fact – warns the specialist – because psychotherapy and psychopharmacology, the therapy system, let’s say, are something extremely useful and important for overcoming depression which is a big problem.”