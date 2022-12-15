The increase in abuses by authorities, coupled with a greater confidence of citizens to denounce, have made the complaints and files of the Commission on Human Rights (HRC) increase up to 20 percent during 2022.

This was considered by Nashieli Ramírez, head of the CDH, regarding the 46,294 services, almost 100 per day, registered between January and November. The agency estimated that they could exceed 50,000, a figure that represents 20 percent more than what was registered in 2021.

In addition, the ombudsperson highlighted, during the same period 8,321 complaint files were registered, with projections of reaching 9,100; that is, an increase of 10 percent compared to 2021.

“It can be related in two ways: people consider that their rights were violated Rights and the proximity of the HRC in territory, virtually, at headquarters or by telephone,” Ramírez highlighted yesterday during his annual balance.

The president of the

HRC celebrated that 4 thousand 738 women and men had an almost immediate solution.

“We are seeing a lack in the adherence of protocols for arrests, in general, and not only in part of demonstrations, but in general, in the part of police use,” he said.

According to the investigations of the CDH, despite the fact that elements of the Police and Prosecutor’s Office continue to be denounced, the acts are repeated.

The fault does not lie in establishing protocols, highlighted, but in applying them.

“In other words, as long as there isn’t and you’re forceful about what happens, if you don’t apply your protocolsWell, I believe that we are going to continue with a process like the one we have been experiencing, which is growing a lot.

“Plus protocols They are no longer needed, but what is needed is that they be applied and that, when they are not applied, there are direct consequences for this non-application,” he added.

The Commission has initiated and is continuing investigations into files that stemmed from complaints about Metro Line 12, the lack of potable water, and police abuse.