The leftist Gustavo Petro, the new president of Colombia. | Photo: EFE

The United States is “very concerned” about the “high levels” of coca cultivation and cocaine production in Colombia and will continue to cooperate with the country in the fight against drug trafficking.

This is what a State Department spokesperson questioned by the EFE Agency said about the United Nations report that revealed on Thursday that coca plantations in Colombia grew by 43% in 2021.

“The United States remains very concerned about the high levels of coca cultivation and cocaine production in Colombia. We will continue to cooperate closely with Colombia to respond to the great threat posed by drug trafficking,” the source said.

The spokesperson recalled that Washington and Bogotá’s plan is to “implement an integral approach” to drug policy that includes reducing drug production and demand, protecting the environment, and developing and providing justice for rural Colombian areas. .

Coca plantations in Colombia grew 43% in 2021, the year in which 204,000 hectares were planted, while in 2020 this figure was 143,000 hectares, according to the annual report of the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (Unodc, in acronym in English) presented yesterday.

The report indicates that coca plantations in Colombia continue to be located in “the same territories with conditions of vulnerability” and that 62% of the total is concentrated in three departments: Nariño (border with Ecuador), Norte de Santander (border with Venezuela) and Putumayo (border with Peru and Ecuador).

During his visit to Colombia two weeks ago, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken assured that his country strongly supports the anti-drug policy proposed by the new Colombian president, the leftist Gustavo Petro.

In a tough speech at the UN General Assembly, Petro attacked the decades-long Washington-sponsored military war on drugs that he said had damaged the Colombian jungle.