More cases of the so-called British strain of coronavirus which is 70% more infectious are being diagnosed in the Balearics.

“It is spreading in Spain, Europe and the Balearic Islands and in a few weeks it will be the dominant variant in the world, ”Warns that the Coordinator of the Microbiology Laboratory at Son Espases Hospital, Dr Antonio Oliver.

The Government has implemented a sequencing protocol which enables it to identify the different variants that exist in the country.

“Right now there is significant pressure on sequencing because everyone wants to know what type of Covid is circulating and a network has been created throughout Spain to investigate that, “said Dr Oliver.

Sequencing in the Balearic Islands since the summer has resulted in faster detection of the British variant, but it turns out everyone is the same and it is widespread throughout Spain.

“There is more of the British variant in Ibiza than in Mallorca,” said Dr Oliver, “but transmission of the virus is generally much higher in Ibiza. “

The South African strain is also being closely monitored and one imported case has already been detected in Vigo, but Dr Oliver says that’s not so worrying because “no transmission of this variant has been documented within Spain.”

Mortality

The Ministry of Health confirmed another 7 fatalities in the Balearic Islands on Tuesday, taking the total to 605 and 135 of those were this year.

548 patients are hospitalized, including 73 from Nursing Homes and 138 patients are in critical condition in the ICU.

The accumulated incidence in the Balearic Islands is now 549 cases per 100,000 inhabitants in 14 days.

76 residents and 72 workers at Nursing Homes are coronavirus positive.