Restaaghthe increase in breakdowns involving electric cars can be explained logically.

In principle, electric cars should be super reliable. After all, you have far fewer rotating parts. An internal combustion engine consists of a huge number of parts that can break.

And in the case of many cars it is: distribution chains, chain tensioners, pistons, turbos, injectors, oil pumps, thermostats: it can and does break in many cars. With a Mini Cooper S of the previous generation, it all actually breaks down (according to the rumours).

Increase in breakdowns of electric cars

But as it turns out, according to ADAC (the German ANWB), electric and electrified cars also break down a lot. That reports the Algemeen Dagblad. There would actually be virtually no difference between electric cars combustion engine or electric motor.

In addition, there is a huge increase in breakdowns with an electric car (or PHEV). Two years ago that number was 25,000 and last year it was already 52,000. To put all this in the right perspective, the ADAC came up with 3,400,000 breakdowns.

More EVs are coming: DUH

The enormous increase in electric cars with breakdowns is mainly inherent to the fact that more and more EVs are being added. Another factor is that the electric cars that are already there are getting a bit older.

As with cars with traditional internal combustion engines, the risk of breakdown increases as electric cars get older. Some popular EVs – such as the Nissan Leaf, Renault Zoe, BMW i3 and Tesla Model S – have been around for a while. So it makes sense that something is going on with that.

Another thing that plays a role is that many electric cars are still experiencing teething problems. It is of course a completely new discipline for many manufacturers.

Photo credits: an early Model S in the Netherlands by @thomcarspotter via Autoblog Spots.

Through: AD Auto.

Read more? These are seven electric used subsidy bangers!

This article Increase in breakdowns with electric cars is huge: DUH! appeared first on Autoblog.nl.

#Increase #breakdowns #electric #cars #huge #DUH