European agency reports worrying rise in protection requests in 2022, which already exceed 5 million. Numbers echo the 2015 migration crisis and threaten to overwhelm national systems. conflict, persecution and poverty.

The European Union Agency for Asylum (EUAA) reported this Wednesday (09/11) that, according to the most recent data available, in the month of August alone, around 84,500 people applied for asylum in the 27 countries of the EU, as well as Norway and Switzerland.

Almost a third of the applicants were from Afghanistan and Syria. According to the agency, the number of requests made by Moroccans, Turks and Indians, as well as people from Bangladesh, Pakistan, Tunisia and Georgia, also increased.

Another 255,000, mostly Ukrainians, required some form of temporary protection, up 16% from July.

“Put together, applications for asylum and temporary protection exceeded 5 million in 2022 so far,” the EUAA reported. The agency warned that the data signaled a risk of overloading national systems.

In August, asylum applications from Afghans and Syrians increased by around 30% compared to July. Since the Taliban took power in Afghanistan in August 2021, 127,000 Afghan requests have been forwarded to European authorities.

The number of children traveling alone or seeking protection in Europe – mostly Afghan or Syrian – also grew exponentially in August to 4,700, up 28% from July.

The third largest group of asylum seekers came from Turkey, which in the last seven years has received billions of euros in European funding to help stop migrants from entering across EU borders. In August, there were 4,600 asylum applications made by Turkish citizens.

Echoes of the 2015 crisis

The EUAA says August’s numbers are about half of what it was at the end of 2015, when monthly registrations reached 170,000.

The mass arrival of Syrian refugees, in most cases via the Greek islands, has exacerbated the capacity of European reception centers and started one of Europe’s biggest political crises. Member States discussed extensively which countries would have greater responsibility for migrants and how others should help.

But despite discussions, no concrete solutions were found, and attempts to reform the EU’s asylum system failed to make significant progress, running up against resistance from countries such as Hungary and Poland.

Disagreements between European politicians still persist, with some countries – such as Italy and the Netherlands – under strong pressure from human rights bodies due to the mistreatment given to migrants seeking asylum.

rc (AP, DW)