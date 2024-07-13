Chihuahua, Chih.- In recent days, the number of vacationers, many of them from the United States, traveling on the roads of the state of Chihuahua has increased.

The increase in travelers occurs due to the holiday season, which they take advantage of to visit their relatives in the state, and in the interior of the country.

Travelers load their suitcases and belongings into the trunks of their vehicles.

The authorities have recommended that drivers check the condition of their vehicles and not drive while intoxicated or tired to avoid accidents.