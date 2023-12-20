WImportant details about the traffic light coalition's austerity package are still open. This applies not least to the increase in air traffic tax announced late on Tuesday afternoon. The federal government consistently describes it as a tax – after all, the FDP achieved in the coalition negotiations that the traffic light would forego tax increases.

What is clear, however, is that with the tax redefined as a levy, revenue should increase by up to 580 million euros annually. This much was expected from the previously considered national kerosene tax. It has been confirmed that this instrument is not very practical.

In addition, a previously existing lowering mechanism will be deleted. More expensive greenhouse gas certificates are currently reducing tax rates. When asked, the federal government was unable to say when it would change the air traffic tax law and how.

Instead of sinking, now rising

Aviation had prepared for rates to fall. Currently, 12.73 euros are due per passenger on European flights, 32.25 euros on medium-distance flights and 58.06 euros on long-distance flights, which brought in a total of more than 1.2 billion euros.

From January 1st, according to the current law, it will be 12.48 euros, 31.61 euros and 56.91 euros, as the Ministry of Finance announced on December 4th. The reason: The federal government probably earned 74.1 million euros in 2023 from emissions certificates for aviation.







The aviation association BDL, which protested against a kerosene tax, also criticized the government's new plan. In Germany the burden is highest in Europe. “Renewed increases will cost production in Germany, reduce income taxes and value creation, cause shifts to other hubs and significantly worsen the air transport connections of important economic regions in Germany,” said a spokesman.

Trouble with farmers too

The increased burden on air traffic is one of the points that remained controversial despite the agreement between Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD), Economics Minister Robert Habeck (Greens) and FDP leader Christian Lindner in the middle of last week. The finance minister put the gap to be closed at 17 billion euros.

There is still resistance to the abolition of benefits for farmers in motor vehicle tax and the end of agricultural diesel. Together, both should lead to additional income of almost one billion euros.

The cabinet took note of the consolidation measures on Wednesday. Agriculture Minister Cem Özdemir (Greens) rejects the cuts to the two tax breaks. There was a discussion at the cabinet meeting, said government spokesman Steffen Hebestreit. Özdemir made his point clear.







Advise for a week

After the agreement was reached in the Chancellery, the government needed almost a week to break down how the coalition wants to bring the budget into compliance with the requirements of the Basic Law. The Düsseldorf economist Jens Südekum wrote on Platform

According to the Ministry of Finance's overview, part of the savings task mentioned by Lindner has been completed by itself: through lower interest expenses and withdrawals of reserves from special funds. In addition, it is being examined whether the flood in the Ahr Valley two and a half years ago could cause an emergency next year. The federal government could then incur an additional 2.7 billion euros in debt.

Jens Boysen-Hogrefe from the Institute for the World Economy in Kiel even said: “In my opinion, an incredible 2 billion euros in spending will now be saved in the core budget.” In addition, there would be additional income of 3 billion euros, he announced on the X platform. 2.5 billion euros passed on to social insurance and states. “A good 3 billion euros will be obtained from new planning approaches and the remaining around 7 billion euros will be financed elsewhere via credit.” However, the new planned rates for ministries there will lead to savings, and these have not yet been specified.

The economist Justus Haucap, who, like Südekum, teaches at the Heinrich Heine University in Düsseldorf, made a different calculation. Around 1 billion euros in subsidies should be cut for farmers. At the same time, Deutsche Post should pay 0.5 billion euros less in taxes.