The Monday update of active cases in Mallorca’s 53 municipalities shows that since the last update (Saturday, February 6) there have been increases in five municipalities, no changes in sixteen and decreases in 32.

The increases in the five municipalities are small.

Palma 2,051 (-190)

Manacor 262 (-3)

Calvia 208 (-11)

Marratxi 170 (-15)

Inca 143 (-8)

Llucmajor 105 (-10)

Soller 99 (-14)

Alcudia 79 (-15)

Pollensa 70 (-6)

Felanitx 58 (-1)

Sa Pobla 55 (-5)

Santanyi 47 (-4)

Binissalem 37 (+1)

Santa Maria 35 (+1)

Fields 33 (-2)

Son Servera 32 (-4)

Santa Margalida 30 (-3)

Arta 28 (-5)

Andratx 27 (-3)

Bunyola 26 (-2)

Capdepera 26 (-2)

Esporles 23 (-7)

Alaro 22 (-1)

Porreres 22 (-2)

Wall 20 (-4)

Lloseta 19 (-8)

Sant Llorenç 19 (no change)

Vilafranca 19 (+4)

Montuiri 18 (+2)

Ses Salines 17 (no change)

Saint Eugenia 11 (+1)

Algaida 10 (no change)

Council 10 (-2)

Sineu 10 (-3)

Petra 9 (-2)

Llubi 8 (-3)

Sencelles 8 (no change)

Valldemossa 8 (-1)

Buger 7 (no change)

Jungle 7 (-2)

Campanet 6 (no change)

Puigpunyent 6 (-3)

Mancor de la Vall 3 (no change)

Sant Joan 3 (-1)

Ariany 2 (no change)

Deya 2 (no change)

Maria de la Salut 2 (no change)

Banyalbufar 1 (no change)

Costitx 1 (no change)

Escorca 1 (no change)

Estellencs 1 (no change)

Lloret de Vistalegre 1 (no change)

Fornalutx 0 (no change)