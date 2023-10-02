Berlin (Reuters)

The German Ministry of Economy revealed yesterday that the country’s exports of military equipment to Ukraine have increased more than four-fold since the beginning of this year, making Kiev the main importer of German weapons. The value of exports to Ukraine amounted to 3.3 billion euros ($3.48 billion) out of the total value of authorized German military exports of 8.76 billion euros in the first nine months of this year. The value of authorized military exports to Ukraine during the same period last year was 775 million euros.

Germany has repeatedly pledged to support Ukraine as long as necessary, which prompted German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to speak of a turning point in Germany’s position regarding its defense policy.

Hungary, which has long said it will increase its military spending, was the second largest recipient of German arms with 1.03 billion euros, followed by the United States with 467 million euros.