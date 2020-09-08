This is why some people are unable to take Chia seeds because they do not like their taste. It all depends on our test of what we like to eat and what not. But if you are also among those people who are missing out on the benefits of Chia seeds due to lack of good taste, then know here, the benefits and tasty ways to eat Chia seeds…

Why are chia seeds important for health?

Chia seeds contain magnesium and iron. Together, these two work to maintain the blood circulation in our body.

Being chronically rich, chia seeds are also good for those who are suffering from anemia.

-Chia seeds are also very beneficial for those who are often tired due to maintaining blood flow. Or people who feel tired very quickly.

Chia seeds for heart and nerve health

Chia seeds prevent the accumulation of fat in our arteries so that blood circulation remains correct. In this way, they are also helpful in protecting us from heart diseases.

Chia Seed Benefits: Take these 2 foods mixed with chia seeds, there will be less risk of 6 diseases

Flour register

– You can also roast chia seeds in flour ghee with flour registries. For this, you must first heat a spoon of desi ghee in a pan. When the ghee melts and becomes hot, add chia seeds and fry for 5 to 10 seconds.

Now add wheat flour in a small bowl in the mixture of ghee and chia seeds. Keep roasting this flour until it turns light pink or brown. In this situation the flour is considered to be well roasted.

Do Not Eat Curd in Dinner: These 5 reasons for not eating curd at dinner, check how many do you know

Don’t like to eat chia seeds

Now according to your taste, add boora, grated coconut and some pieces of raisins to this flour. Healthy Registry is ready for your breakfast. You can also drink milk with it or you can eat it by mixing ripe bananas.

Sago pudding and polenta

You can also take Chia seeds with sago kheer or khichdi. One day kheer and one day khichdi can also be made. To make kheer, you have to soak sabudana before going to bed at night so that it swells by morning.

-When the sago seeds are flowering, take a spoonful of desi ghee in a separate pan (kadhai) (you can also take food grade coconut oil if you want.) When the ghee is heated and melted, add chia seeds to it and then separate the sago with water. Fry with chia seeds in this ghee.

Constipation or loose motion, it removes both problems.

Tasty way to eat chia seeds

Now after 5 to 10 seconds you add milk kept at normal temperature and cook on low flame for 20 to 25 minutes. Delicious sago kheer is ready for your breakfast.

People who don’t like sweet food

If you are not fond of sweet food or dieting, then you can make sago khichdi with chia seeds. For this, keep the sago soaked at night and just like normal frying in the morning, sago khichdi can be used by frying it with chia seeds.

Low Oxygen Level In Body: Symptoms and Causes of Oxygen Deficiency in the Body

Most Unhealthy Breakfast: Do not eat them at breakfast, these 5 fried fast foods are the worst for health